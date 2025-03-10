10+ pictures from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's post-match celebration: Cuddles, smiles and whole lotta love

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back to being the country's most loved celebrity couples, not that they ever were not. After registering a historic win against New Zealand on Sunday night's Champions Trophy final, Virat ran to the stands to hug his wife. The couple's extended celebration, cuddles, hugs and cute antics have flooded our social media feed. (Also read: Virat Kohli runs up to the stands to hug Anushka Sharma as India win Champions Trophy; fans can't stop gushing over them) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrating Team India's win at the Champions Trophy final 2025.

Anushka and Virat's happy celebrations

Pictures of the two have warmed their fans' hearts. They show Virat in his Team India jersey and Anushka in a sparkly denim-on-denim shorts-shirt combo. She gives him a big hug and whispers something in his ear. She also fixes his hair all the while smiling and looking proud of her husband's achievements. Check out all their adorable moment's from last night's match here.

Anushka Sharma celebrated Team India's ICC Champions Trophy victory with Virat Kohli.(PTI)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after the win. A screengrab from the match telecast.

Earlier in the match, Anushka was also spotted looking visibly disappointed when Kohli lost his wicket. However, after the big win, her joy was evident as she celebrated with her husband and the team.

Bollywood reactions to India's win

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities also joined in to congratulate Team India.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon shared her excitement about the win. Speaking to the media at the ongoing IIFA 2025 awards in Jaipur, Kriti recalled the moment when she first heard the "shouting and hooting".

"When I heard all the shouting and hooting, I thought, 'Who has entered?' And then, of course, I realized it was a double celebration! I'm extremely proud and so happy. Tonight, we are not only celebrating 25 years of IIFA but also India's victory," she said.

"Celebrating IIFA's 25th anniversary in India, among our own people, makes it even more special. And now, with India's win, it's truly a double celebration," Kriti added.

Actor Chiranjeevi also congratulated Team India on this emphatic win.

"Proud and Overjoyed !! Congratulations Team India!!India - The Champions!!!Jai Hind !!" he stated in a post on X.

Team India delivered an exceptional all-round performance to secure the ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial half-century, while Shreyas Iyer's solid knock and impressive bowling from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav sealed the win.

This also marks India's third ICC Champions Trophy victory. The team first won in 2002, sharing the title with Sri Lanka, and later lifted the trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2013.

(With ANI inputs)