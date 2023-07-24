10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Film to re-release in theatres on August 6, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra; special screening for team

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, starring actor Farhan Akhtar in the leading role, recently hit the 10-year mark, since releasing first in 2013. And to mark this special milestone, the team has decided to re-release the film across 30 cities. Farhan Akhtar played the lead role in the 2013 acclaimed film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spills the beans as he tells us, “As a homage to Milkha Singh sir, who is not with us anymore, we are also holding s special screening for the cast and crew, and our loved ones. Milkha ji’s daughter is joining us. Jeev Milkha, his son, is playing a tournament in London, and will try to join us in Mumbai. It will be followed by August 6- two weeks from now- we will re-release the film.”

We also learn that this time, there will be a version available for the aurally challenged too, in the Indian Sign Language. The filmmaker recalls fondly how the film’s release was met with acclaim, “It grew from the day it was released. It means different things to different people, and has inspired many... not just those who are going to the gym and working out, not just sportsmen... I have met people around the globe whom the film helped in their own way. BMB doesn’t belong to me now, it belongs to the people.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Mehra tells HT City some behind the scenes about Bhaag Milkha Bhaag:

- We had to audition close to 2800 children for the role of the young Milkha Singh. And we found him ultimately serving food to us in Punjab. I looked at him closely, and realised we had found our Milkha.

-There’s a scene where the Indian contingent of players crosses the border. I was actually shooting at Ferozepur border, and barely had permission to shoot this side of the border. We were with the BSF, and I was very keen to see the Indian contingent bus enter Pakistan. The Pakistani officer was very intrigued ki shooting chal rahi hai film ki. I asked Indian officers to request him if I can step into Pakistan, take my cameraman, and just have the bus enter. He was kind enough, and sensitive enough to understand. I told the Pakistani officer ki hum pyaar mohabbat ki film bana rahe hain. He allowed us, so we walked into the other country without any visa or passport, some 50 metres, put our camera under the protection of the Pakistani rangers, and took the shot. It’s there in the film.

-In one key scene, Milkha comes to meet his sister played by Divya Dutta after many years, wearing a suit and goggles. She is washing utensils with ashes, as was the norm then, when he enters. We started shooting, she was washing utensils, and the scene was okayed. As soon as I said cut, Divya immediately started washing her hands with cold water, and I realised something was wrong. The art department had forgotten to remove the coal from the ashes and she had started washing as the scene was on. Look at this actor, she didn’t flinch even once.

