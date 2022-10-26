Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 15 years of Jab We Met: Pavanraj Malhotra: Fans say they have watched Jab We Met more than Sholay!

15 years of Jab We Met: Pavanraj Malhotra: Fans say they have watched Jab We Met more than Sholay!

Published on Oct 26, 2022

Actor Pavanraj Malhotra explains why he was not keen to play uncle in Jab We Met and reveals why the film still works.

A still from Jab We Met
Senior actor Pavanraj Malhotra who has a credible body of work is amazed that even after 15 years, people remember the film and more importantly his short role. He played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s uncle in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met (JWM).

““Even today when people meet me, they talk about my role in JWM. I have done so many roles yet I am glad that they remember this role. Initially I wasn’t keen to do the uncle’s role of but it was a good experience as the director let me do my thing. There were a lot of improvisations- the line maar maar ke tumba bana dena hai is mine. My dad would say that,” recalls Malhotra, adding that it feels good when your work is appreciated for years.

The actor feels the film’s music too contributed a lot to its success as the songs were loved by all. “I have met fans who say they have watched JWM more than Sholay! People love to watch re-runs of the film on TV and often they say, ‘Jahan se chal rahi hai wahin se dekhne lagte hain’. This one guy said, ‘Jab low feel karte hain toh JWM dekh lete hain’. For audiences JWM is a feel-good family film that one can watch anytime, though the premise is of a girl running away from home. There was no negative character in the film which was its plus point. I think everything fell into place for JWM.”

