1920 Horrors of the Heart box office report: Vikram Bhatt film earns 5.42 crore

1920: Horrors of the Heart has registered a ‘respectable’ total at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. The fifth instalment in Vikram Bhatt's 1920 horror franchise was the only major Bollywood release this past Friday on June 23. (Also Read: As Adipurush wanes at the box office, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gets an extended run) Avika Gor on the poster of 1920: Horrors of the Heart

Starring Avika Gor and Rahul Dev in lead roles, 1920: Horrors of the Heart is directed by Vikram's daughter Krishna V Bhatt. While the film hasn't received positive reviews from critics, it's raked in a decent total at the box office, probably owing to lack of competition.

Adipurush fading

Om Raut's epic adventure film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, released on June 16. Given the high expectations and impressive advance booking, Adipurush was expected to dominate the box office for two weeks. But thanks to negative reviews and underwhelming word of mouth, the Ramayana interpretation failed to sustain its momentum at the box office. It saw a drastic fall on the Monday following the opening weekend and has continued to see increasing downfalls over the week.

Older releases pick up

Two films that released a fortnight prior to Adipurush, Laxman Utekar's small-town romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Hollywood superhero animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, picked up their respective pace at the box office as Adipurush continued to fade. While Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has earned ₹79.02 crore so far, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, that crossed ₹50 crore domestically in two weeks, got an extensive run last Friday, allowing it to rake in more at the box office.

Future competition

1920: Horrors of the Heart has a good chance at doubling its box office collection through this week. New players will enter the market during the extended Eid weekend that starts this Thursday, on June 29. These include Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha and Harrison Ford-starrer adventure movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

