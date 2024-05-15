 2024 edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to take place from October 19 to 24 | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
2024 edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to take place from October 19 to 24

PTI |
May 15, 2024 02:11 PM IST

2024 edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to take place from October 19 to 24

Mumbai, The 2024 edition of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will be held in the city from October 19 to 24, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Mumbai Academy of Moving Image , which organises the festival annually, has invited filmmakers to submit their films for the latest edition. The early bird deadline for film submissions is May 31, 2024, a press release stated.

"Building on the success of previous editions, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival continues to support an ecosystem that spotlights the talent and films of South Asia and the South Asian Diaspora.

"The festival remains committed to amplifying emerging and established independent cinematic voices while also nurturing the audience in India to watch cinema from a new perspective," the release said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who serves as the chairperson of MAMI, said the festival is "where we celebrate innovative storytelling and every film that deserves global attention".

"With our new vision at MAMI, launched in 2023, we've successfully established an ecosystem that highlights South Asian and South Asian diaspora films and filmmakers. As the landscape of cinema and storytelling undergoes significant shifts, we firmly believe that our festival plays a crucial role in championing diverse narratives and facilitating connections between filmmakers and their audiences," the actor said.

Deepti DCunha, Artistic Director of MAMI, said they are committed to showcasing the finest works by South Asian, South Asian Diaspora, and international filmmakers.

"The festival’s South Asian focus lends it a unique and strategic position, serving as a melting pot for new and emerging cinematic voices from the region. Our team invests countless hours in meticulously selecting the finest contemporary cinema, spanning countries, languages, and genres.

"We celebrate innovative cinematic expressions and extend a heartfelt invitation to filmmakers to submit their films for consideration in the 2024 edition of our festival," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

