5 best moments from War 2 trailer: Kiara Advani-Hrithik Roshan’s kiss to Tiger Shroff’s appearance

The trailer for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, just got dropped, and it's an adrenaline-packed rollercoaster of action, drama, and emotion. With many death-defying stunts, jaw-clenching showdowns and exciting moments, here are the five most exciting ones that caught our attention. War 2 will release on August 14.

The spy thriller War 2's trailer was released on Friday. It will be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14. Hrithik reprises his role as Indian super spy Kabir.

Kiss between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani

The trailer has fans thrilled, particularly with its expanded look at Kiara Advani's character. Unlike the brief bikini appearance in the teaser, the trailer gives audiences more to sink their teeth into, showcasing her storyline and romantic chemistry with Hrithik Roshan's character Kabir. Some moments include the pair riding together, dancing, and sharing a passionate kiss. It has left fans eager to see more of their love story unfold on screen.

Tiger Shroff makes an appearance

Tiger Shroff's character may have met his demise in the 2019 film War, but it seems he's not entirely gone. The War 2 trailer cleverly incorporated him, with a nostalgic moment where Hrithik Roshan's character Kabir gazes at a photo of Tiger in uniform, sending fans down memory lane. Hrithik and Tiger played two spies in the film, pitted against each other in a globe-trotting chase. Their on-screen chemistry was widely praised.

Ashutosh Rana spits on Hrithik Roshan

Ashutosh Rana is reprising his role as Colonel Luthra in War 2, and the trailer showcases intense confrontations between him and Hrithik's character. One particularly striking scene has Colonel Luthra tied to a chair, where he spits on Hrithik's face. The moment is generating significant buzz on social media, with one writing, “Dman that ashutosh rana spit on Hrithik's face is a Feast scene”, and another sharing, “I loved it. Ashutosh Rana spitting on Kabir. Million Dollar Shot.”

Kiara Advani in action mode

In the War 2 trailer, Kiara brings more than romance to the table. She showcases her action chops in several intense scenes. One standout moment has her pointing a gun at Hrithik's character, followed by a thrilling combat sequence between the two. Additional scenes feature her in the midst of a gunfight.

Fight on top of the plane

The trailer is packed with high-octane action sequences, but one scene that steals the show is Jr NTR's heart-stopping fight atop an aeroplane. The adrenaline rush peaks when his rope gets cut.

War 2 is a sequel to YRF's hit War. The film is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger films, Pathaan, and the upcoming Alpha.