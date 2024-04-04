Have you noticed these 5 fascinating Easter Eggs in Bollywood movies?

In the Easter week, cinephiles on X celebrated the festival in Bollywood style. Many of them took to the social media platform to share their favourite Easter egg in a Bollywood movie, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss and Baadshah to Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. (Also Read: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders win with his boys, signed autographs for Delhi Capitals) Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah

Yes Boss

A user shared an Easter egg that was more eventual than planted. In Aziz Mirza's 1997 romantic comedy Yes Boss, when Shah Rukh's character is introduced through the song Chaand Taare, his character is seen touring through Mumbai while singing about how he he'd make it big one day. In the background of one shot is Mannat, the bungalow on Bandra Bandstand that Shah Rukh went on to buy in real life four years later.

Baazigar x Baadshah

In Abbas-Mustan's 1999 spy action comedy Baadshah, Shah Rukh once introduces his character with the popular dialogue from their 1993 blockbuster romantic revenge saga, Baazigar. “Haar kar jeetne wale ko bhi…,” he says before correcting himself with a smirk.

Don

Easter eggs in Shah Rukh Khan films galore! This one is from Farhan Akhtar's 2006 crime thriller Don, where Shah Rukh's titular character is presumed to be dead whereas his duplicate Vijay is hired to spy on Don's colleagues. However, Don and Vijay watching the cartoon show Tom & Jerry on TV at different points in the film indicate that they're the same person.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

In Ayan Mukerji's 2014 romantic comedy, when Ranbir Kapoor's character meets Deepika Padukone's for the first time, he asks her if they've met before. He guesses her name as Aisha, the character played by Konkona Sen Sharma in Ayan and Ranbir's previous film, Wake Up Sid (2009).

Andaz Apna Apna

When a character asks Aamir Khan in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 cult comedy whether he's seen Ramesh Sippi's iconic 1975 film Sholay, he replies in the affirmative and adds, “Han, iske baap ne likhi hai (yes, his father has written it),” pointing towards his buddy, played by Salman Khan. As it is, Salman's father Salim Khan co-wrote Sholay with Javed Akhtar.

