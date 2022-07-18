When Priyanka Chopra gave it back to haters, mean journos and ex-managers: 'He's in jail because of harassing me'

Priyanka Chopra has made her way to the top not just by the virtue of her talent, hard work and great looks but also that enviable confidence she always carries about herself. She may have moved to the Hollywood hills but even now, trust Priyanka to shut down any nasty comments floating on the internet about her. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra birthday special: Why she is India’s first and only global film star)

Here are a few instances over the years when Priyanka decided to not take things lying down. Check them out:

When she called out her ex-manager

In 2016, after the death of Pratyusha Bannerjee, Priyanka's ex-manager Prakash Jaju had said that even Priyanka had tried to kill herself during her early days in Bollywood. Priyanka reacted to the comment saying, “This is utter…first of all, it’s so sad that Indian media has given credibility to the man, who was in jail because of harassing me, without checking the history who the person is. So, I have nothing to say because there is no credibility to this person, who media is giving credibility to.”

When she replied to a troll's comment on her 'figure'

Last year, Priyanka made eyes pop with her green ball dress. A person reacted to it, writing, "Are you serious ma’am is that a dress then what’s the point to have good figure." Priyanka reacted, "The fact that a 'figure' doesn’t matter," with a fist and an exploding head emoji. "That’s the point," Priyanka added.

When she gave it back to Australian journo

Also last year, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had revealed the nominees for Oscars 2021. After the event was done, an Australian journalist questioned the couple's credentials for being allowed to do it. No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” he wrote in a tweet. Priyanka did not take it lying down. She shared a screen recording of her scrolling down her filmography of more than 60 movies on IMDb. She wrote, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford."

When she did not like being called ‘wife of Nick Jonas'

A news report last year mentioned. "The wife of Nick Jonas shared..." It quoted her speaking on Good Morning America about her The Matrix Resurrections co-star Keanu Reeves. Highlighting this Priyanka wrote, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

Pointing out another part of the same text, she also said, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?" Priyanka also tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas in her post.

When she had the right comebacks for armpits, legs shaming

Haters found the weirdest reasons to criticise Priyanka over the year. Back when she met PM Modi in 2017, many found it off putting that she chose a short dress for the meeting. Priyanka did not care. She soon reacted to their memes and jokes and tweets with a photo of herself and her mom Dr Madhu Chopra, showing off their legs. “Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch.”

She reacted similarly to when a picture of herself from a shoot gained attention for her ‘Photoshopped armpits’. "Here is another pit-stopping picture to add to the debate. #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter #armpitdiaries," she wrote with a photo of herself.

When she clashed with a comedian

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell earned wrath of the desis when she shared a video of herself, describing her meeting with Nick Jonas and his ‘Chopra wife’. In the video, framed as an apology, Rosie mentioned how she did not know Priyanka wasn't the daughter of writer Deepak Chopra.

Priyanka said in a note, "Hi everyone. Some thoughts.. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."

