Father’s Day Special: 7 Hindi films that redefined father-child bonds with a modern twist

Ditching the early representations of fathers onscreen -- strict, conservative and over-protective -- Bollywood has seen a gradual shift in the narratives. Exploring father-son and father-daughter bonds with a modern lens, these new age stories have laid a more relaxed foundation for these relationships that strikes an instant chord with the audiences, and are definitely more relatable, too. On Father’s Day, here’s taking a look at 7 such Hindi films that depict dads in empowering roles, transcending traditional duties to become true friends. Check out and binge watch these with your daddies! Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Piku and Radhika Madan and late Irrfan in Angrezi Medium

Kapoor and Sons (2016)

Marne se pehle main chahta hoon ke mere pariwar ke saath ek family photo ho, jiske neeche title hoga Kapoor and Sons, since 1921 - Rishi Kapoor

Amid a chaotic family dynamic, Kapoor And Sons delves into the challenges faced by Amarjeet (Rajat Kapoor), a a middle-class father, on the brink of a mid-age crisis. Balancing the care of an ailing father (Rishi Kapoor) and a crumbling marriage, Amarjeet seeks solace outside his troubled relationship. He is also having a turbulent bond with his sons Rahul (Fawad Khan) and Arjun (Sidharth Malhotra), as he favours one over the other. As fragile moments unravel, the family’s quest for a unified portrait becomes an elusive dream. However, the family discovers the power of embracing each other’s imperfections, culminating in a poignant display of unconditional acceptance.

Piku (2015)

Tum kya shaadi karoga isse? She is very moody like me. And vo virgin nahi hai! - Amitabh Bachchan

An endearing tale of an outlandish duo -- an unrelenting, ageing father, Bhaskor( Amitabh Bachchan), and a working millennial, financially independent, and strong-headed woman, Piku (Deepika Padukone), the film revolves around a lot more than just the digestive system. During a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata with a cab company owner, Rana (late Irffan), the father-daughter share a series of amusing and heartwarming moments where roles are reversed. This honest portrayal of old-age parents and their adult children captures the essense of love and family bonds.

Jawaani Jaaneman (2020)

Mard apni poori zindagi mardangi ki baatein karte hai ... par pregnancy sunte hi jaise namard ho jaate hai - Saif Ali Khan

In this captivating dad-daughter drama, Tia (Alaya F) and Jazz (Saif Ali Khan) take centre stage, showcasing the hilarious dynamics of parenting. When Tia, Jazz’s pregnant daughter, unexpectedly enters his life, it turns his world upside down. Despite initial reservations, Tia’s unwavering determination to carve a place in her father;s heart melts Jazz’s stubbornness. This film transcends comedy, delivering a heartfelt narrative that challenges societal norms and expectations.

Dangal (2016)

Humari chhoriyan choro se kam hai ke - Aamir Khan

In this inspiring tale, Mahavir Phogat (Aamir Khan), a former wrestler, dreams of a secure future for his daughters Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra). Breaking societal barriers, Mahavir trains his daughters in the tough world of wrestling. Though reluctant in the beginning, the daughters eventually understand their father’s dreams and desires for them. In fact, when the world doesn’t believe in their potential, he himself turns into a coach and prepares his daughters with world-class training to be worthy of winning a Gold at the Olympics. This heartwarming dad-daughters tale is filled with determination and resilience.

Angrezi Medium (2020)

Bachpan mein bachha hamari ungli pakad ke chale hai taake bheed mein kho na jave... aur jis din woh hamari ungli chhod de ... toh aise laage jaise hum hi kho gaye ho - Irrfan

In a heartfelt tale that marks the late Irffan’s last project, we follow the captivating story of a forward-thinking father, determined to make his beloved daughter’s dreams come true. Despite their financial challenges and belonging to a small town in Udaipur, Tarika’s (Radhika Madan) ambitions know no bounds. Together, with her dad, Champal Bansal (Irrfan), embark on a series of side-splitting misadventures. Prepare to be moved and entertained by this extraordinary tale of love, dreams and laughter.

Wake Up Sid (2009)

(Tum karte kya ho waise?) Mein apne dad ke paise kharch karta hu - Ranbir Kapoor

In this poignant film, Ranbir Kapoorp shines as Sid, a privileged young man who carelessly spends his father’s fortune. Lost in life, Sid struggles with his passion for photography and fails to navigate his personal relationships. Fearing being left behind, he returns home with his first paycheck. In a tear-jerking moment, Sid’s father (Anupam Kher) embraces him, finally accepting his son’s true passion. The movie beautifully illustrates that no matter how many mistakes a child makes, a parent’s love has the power to forgive and forget.

Chicchore (2019)

Success ke baad ka plan, sabke paas ha, lekin agar galti se fail ho gaye, toh failure se kaise deal karna hai, woh koi nahi batata - Sushant Singh Rajput

In this widely acclaimed film, we learn that guilt and self-doubt can be formidable barriers on the path to success. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput delivers a convincing performance as Anni, a carefree college boy who undergoes a remarkable transformation into a responsible father. When his son Raghav (Mohamad Samad) fails to clear his IIT entrance exam and due to the fear of being called a loser, attempts suicide, Anni becomes his guiding light. By telling tales of his college days, of friendships, relationships, and pressures of life, Anni, along with his group of ‘loser’ friends, teaches his son that there is always greater happiness in accepting our shortcomings, and sending an inspiring message for all -- to not give in to the rat race.

