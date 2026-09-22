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Mammootty gets standing ovation as he wins Best Actor National Award for 4th time, Kartik Aaryan also honoured

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty share this year's Best Actor National Film Award, presented by President Droupadi Murmu in Gujarat.

Updated on: Sep 22, 2026, 18:59:10 IST
By Vibha Maru
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This year, the Best Actor National Film Award is being shared by actors from Hindi and Malayalam cinema — Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty. Both actors were presented the award by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, September 22, in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, Kevadia.

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty receive National Film Awards

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty won Best Actor National Film Award.
Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty won Best Actor National Film Award.

Mammootty received a standing ovation as he stepped onto the stage to receive the award from the President. The auditorium erupted in cheers for the Malayalam cinema legend as he received his fourth National Award. Meanwhile, looking dashing in a black suit, Kartik Aaryan greeted the audience before heading towards the President to receive his award.

Deep Dive

Who presented the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards?

The Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards was presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

What film earned Mammootty his fourth National Award?

Mammootty received his fourth National Award for his performance in the Malayalam film Bramayugam.

Why was the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony significant in 2024?

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was significant because it was held outside Delhi for the first time, taking place in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
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Mammootty on his fourth National Award win

At the red carpet of the award ceremony, Mammootty thanked the jury and said, “As usual it is an inspiration for every performer to get recognised by the nation. I am fortunate that this is my fourth. I am very happy that I could entertain my audience for a long time.”

“I can assure that I am going to very hard to do that too. I choose the script, then the role. I don't have much preparations when I am on set. I am not doing any magic but luckily it happens. The character structure in this film was something else. I should thank my director, my make-up designer for this,” he added.

Kartik Aaryan on receiving his first National Award

Kartik Aaryan, who had earlier shared glimpses of his visit to the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and enjoying local delicacies in Gujarat, also expressed his excitement about receiving his first National Award on Tuesday.

He said, "I have received my first National Award for Chandu Champion. I am truly, incredibly happy—my entire family is overjoyed, and our whole team is thrilled. Reflecting on the journey we began with Chandu Champion and the way this film inspires so many people—especially regarding the Paralympians—I can only express my gratitude to the jury and the entire audience across India for choosing us."

Kartik bagged the award for his performance in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The film is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

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