Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 83 box office day 2 collection: Ranveer Singh film performs below expectations on Christmas, collects 29.59 cr
bollywood

83 box office day 2 collection: Ranveer Singh film performs below expectations on Christmas, collects 29.59 cr

83 box office: Kabir Khan's film on India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup has performed lower than expectations on Christmas.
Ranveer Singh and other actors in a still from 83. 
Published on Dec 26, 2021 04:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev suring the Cricket World Cup in 1983, couldn't benefit much from the Christmas holiday. The film's Saturday collections were lower than the expecations at 16.95 crore. 

The collection was far lower than the recent big release, Sooryavanshi, which made 23.85 crore on its second day. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continues to rule the box office even now, had also collected 20.37 crore on its second day, which was a working Friday. 

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the second day figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#83TheFilm struggles on Day 2… Shows growth [34.10%], but big jump missing… Premium multiplexes saviour… Cities/towns *beyond metros* + mass circuits poor, despite #Christmas holiday… Below expectations… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr. Total: 29.59 cr… #India biz.”

RELATED STORIES

The Kabir Khan film opened in theatres on Friday at 12.64 crore. The day one collections of the film were far lower than the opening figures of Sooryavanshi ( 26.29 crore) and Spider-Man: No Way Home ( 32.67 crore). 

83 has been written by Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Vasan Bala. Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna and others. 

Also read: 83 movie review: Ranveer Singh and his Devils take you time-travelling in this excellent, emotional film

83 director Kabir Khan recently said that he “would give my right arm to do a film with Salman again”. He told PTI in an interview, “My association with him has been really good for me. I've learnt a lot. I can very honestly say that my position in the film industry today would not be what it is if it wasn't for my collaboration with Salman. But specifically about 'Bajrangi...', we have not got down to that level.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ranveer singh '83 film india's 1983 circket victory deepika padukone
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP