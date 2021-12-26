83 box office day 2 collection: Ranveer Singh film performs below expectations on Christmas, collects 29.59 cr

83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev suring the Cricket World Cup in 1983, couldn't benefit much from the Christmas holiday. The film's Saturday collections were lower than the expecations at ₹16.95 crore.

The collection was far lower than the recent big release, Sooryavanshi, which made ₹23.85 crore on its second day. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continues to rule the box office even now, had also collected ₹20.37 crore on its second day, which was a working Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the second day figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#83TheFilm struggles on Day 2… Shows growth [34.10%], but big jump missing… Premium multiplexes saviour… Cities/towns *beyond metros* + mass circuits poor, despite #Christmas holiday… Below expectations… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr. Total: ₹29.59 cr… #India biz.”

The Kabir Khan film opened in theatres on Friday at ₹12.64 crore. The day one collections of the film were far lower than the opening figures of Sooryavanshi ( ₹26.29 crore) and Spider-Man: No Way Home ( ₹32.67 crore).

83 has been written by Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Vasan Bala. Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna and others.

83 director Kabir Khan recently said that he “would give my right arm to do a film with Salman again”. He told PTI in an interview, “My association with him has been really good for me. I've learnt a lot. I can very honestly say that my position in the film industry today would not be what it is if it wasn't for my collaboration with Salman. But specifically about 'Bajrangi...', we have not got down to that level.”

