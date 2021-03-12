Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aaliyah Kashyap impressed with Khushi Kapoor's sunkissed pic while Janhvi Kapoor wants to steal her sweater
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap impressed with Khushi Kapoor's sunkissed pic while Janhvi Kapoor wants to steal her sweater

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a selfie with a sun emoji. Aaliyah Kashyap complimented her friend while Janhvi Kapoor was smitten by Khushi's sweater.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor shared a sun-kissed picture on Instagram on Friday.

Khushi Kapoor has her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap and sister Janhvi Kapoor's attention with her latest Instagram post. Producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter recently took to Instagram and shared a selfie. The 20-year-old was seen seated on a couch while soaking up the sun. She shared the picture with a sun emoji.

The picture soon caught Aaliyah's attention who took to the comments section and dropped one-word praise for her best friend. Aaliyah deemed Khushi's photo "amazing," and also 'like. On the other hand, Khushi's sister Janhvi confessed she's waiting to steal her sweater. Janhvi commented, "Can’t wait to steal this sweater," proving that she's like any other sister.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan gets a note from aunt Kareena Kapoor on his 11th birthday: 'The biggest bro to my babies'

Khushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped a few love-struck emojis whereas her mother Maheep Kapoor dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section. Anshula Kapoor also joined in to drop a heart emoji on the post.

Khushi was in the US earlier this week. Aaliyah took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that Khushi had come down to meet her. Sharing a picture of Khushi, Anurag Kashyap's daughter said, "My wife is here." She later also shared a boomerang video of Khushi seated with their common friend at a restaurant, engrossed in a chat while waiting for their food.

Earlier this year, Boney confirmed that Khushi will be making her acting debut. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he told Bombay Times in January this year. "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khushi kapoor janhvi kapoor aaliyah kashyap

Related Stories

bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap over the moon as Khushi Kapoor pays her a visit in the US: 'My wife is here'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:49 AM IST
bollywood

Little Janhvi Kapoor twirls in unseen childhood video shared by Khushi: 'Happy birthday to my everything'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP