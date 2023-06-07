Aaliyah Kashyap reacts to claims of fiance Shane living off Anurag Kashyap's money: He has run his own company since 15

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently responded to a user on YouTube who questioned what her fiance Shane Gregoire does for a living. The user also claimed that Shane lives off Anurag's money. Reacting to it, Aaliyah clarified that neither of them takes money from their parents. She also revealed what Shane does as his profession, a question often asked by their fans. Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap says she got hate for getting engaged at 22

What does Shane Gregoire do for a living?

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane recently answered some frequently asked questions about them and their engagement. They got engaged last month after Shane proposed to her in Bali. In the video, Aaliyah also revealed that Shane is into business.

Aaliyah Kashyap on Shane allegedly using her father's money

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “What does he do for a living? So basically he lives off your dad's money. Nice.” Replying to the person, Aaliyah wrote back, “He has run his own company since he was 15. He’s been completely financially independent since he was 17. Neither of us take money from our parents. I don’t understand why people like you have so much hatred in your hearts.”

Shane and Aaliyah on his profession

Shane Gregoire is a US-based entrepreneur. He was born and raised in America. Talking about his profession, Aaliyah in her vlog said, “He has a company called Rocket Powered Sound, that he's been running since 15. He started his first business when he was 15 and he is still running it, which is pretty cool.” “That's been a long time, like seven or eight years now I have been in the business. I really like that but there's also some other stuff that I do as well,” added Shane.

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. She is a successful YouTuber and has quite a lot of fan following on Instagram. She was living in the US and recently shifted to Mumbai for some time. Aaliyah and Shane met through a dating app during the covid lockdown in 2020. They are living together for six months now, they said in a video.

The couple will be hosting their engagement parties soon in August. One will be held in India and another in the US with Shane's family. They plan to get married sometime in 2025.

