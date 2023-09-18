Aaliyah Kashyap opens up about her weight gain, reveals she cried after being called 'fat' to her face. Watch

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate bash in August. The American entrepreneur had proposed to her earlier this year. Aaliyah, who is a YouTuber, recently opened up about her weight gain and insecurities as she chatted with Shane on the latest episode of their podcast, Opposites Attract. Also read: Aaliyah reacts to claims of her fiancé living off Anurag Kashyap's money

Aaliyah on feeling insure because of her body

Aaliyah Kashyap has talked being body shamed after gaining 12-13 kg in the last year or so.

In the episode, titled Exposing Our Insecurities, Aaliyah, who is quite active on social media revealed how initially, comments about her weight affected her mental health. Aaliyah said on the podcast, “My weight and my body, I am quite insecure about right now. It is crazy how detrimental this insecurity can be to mental health. I was always really skinny; my whole life, my metabolic rate was really high and used to eat a lot. I always wanted to put on weight because I was scary skinny, my bones and stuff – very scary. No matter how much I ate, I couldn't put on weight. And my mom (film editor Aarti Bajaj) used to be like that when she was younger too, so I know this is genetic...”

Aaliyah on people's reaction to her weight gain

“But two years ago, when I started taking antidepressants, I started putting on so much weight. I think I've put on about 12 or 13 kg in the last year and a half. Which is a lot for me. It’s a huge change from what I've been used to my whole life. When I initially started putting on weight I was really happy... because I also didn't like how skinny I looked. But then it kept going, and then I was like 'Okay, that's enough. You can stop now.' But it just never stopped... I started having a really unhealthy relationship with food, which affected my mental health. People started commenting about my weight, which affected my mental health...”

She added that her weight gain 'blew up and became so much bigger than it needed to be'. Aaliyah further said, "Even on Instagram and YouTube, obviously it is noticeable that I have gained weight, but they (people) don't need to comment about it publicly, especially, when you don't know how someone feels about it (weight gain). I was so upset about it and every time I got a comment, I felt worse. I thought, 'Oh my God, people are noticing... I think I am at a much better place now... Obviously I am still not happy with how I look and I am still insecure, but I think I am in a healthier mindset today."

Aaliyah recalls being called 'fat'

Aaliyah then recalled a 'sad story' about how she recently called a 'massage lady' home, someone she used to call regularly, till about a year ago. She said the lady had told her after seeing her a couple of weeks ago, "Oh my God, you have become fat since that last time I saw you!" Aaliyah said was crying, while getting the massage.

Shane then chimed in and said that it enrages him that this – 'people commenting on others' weight' – happens in India all the time. "It is weird how much attention that (people's weight) gets here," he said.

