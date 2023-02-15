Aamir Ali on dating rumours with Shamita Shetty: I don’t care about what is written about my personal life

After spending over two decades in showbiz, actor Aamir Ali has learnt to detach himself from the constant murmur of his personal life in public, and says it is because he doesn’t want to keep giving clarifications about what goes on in his private life.

“I don’t care about it anymore. It (speculation around his personal life) is a part and parcel of the job. So, I don’t care about what is being written, jab koi kuch likhta hai ya bolta hai mere baare mein, be it negative or positive. It is fine by me,” says Ali, who was most recently linked up with actor Shamita Shetty after their pictures from his birthday emerged online.

The 45-year-old continues, “I don’t want to be like ab usne aise kya bola aur kyun bola. Jisko jo bolna hai woh bole. I don’t get affected by it now. I have crossed that stage of getting affected”.

“I have done too much work in the past. Now, I understand it’s everyone’s job, they’re doing it as a job. Even if that person has said something bad about me or whatever, I understand that it is that person’s job, and it is okay with me, I me is the job. It’s okay. I have no bad feelings or anger for anyone. It’s all chill,” adds the actor, who has started a new inning in his career with Faraaz, and has been getting positive feedback for it.

It was only recently when Ali had to come out to shun rumours of him dating Shetty after speculation started gaining steam when he was pictured hugging her while she left his party in Mumbai.

However, the actor, who was previously married to Sanjeeda Sheikh, admits that it is very rare when he is compelled to react to rumours.

“I don’t do it much. Even if I do, I just do it with some masti about it. I’m not really serious about anything. Sometimes it’s true, but sometimes it’s absolutely nonsense, what comes out. But why do we have to go and clarify, otherwise aap personal life ke baare mein clarification dete hi reh jaoge, so instead, I enjoy,” says the actor.