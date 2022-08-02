Aamir Khan asks for 'logic' behind criticism against Mona Singh playing his mom in Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Aamir Khan has reacted to a question about actor Mona Singh essaying the role of his mother in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha despite their age difference. 40-year-old Mona will be seen as the mother of 57-year-old Aamir. He also praised Mona saying that she did a beautiful job in the film and questioning her on the basis of age is unfair. (Also Read | Aamir Khan tells people not to 'boycott my Laal Singh Chaddha')

In the film, Aamir will be seen as Laal Singh Chaddha while Mona will play his mother Mrs Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump in which Tom Hanks played the lead role.

Interacting with reporters, Aamir asked, as quoted by Pinkvilla, "I want to ask you a question that as an actor, as a creative person, if I'm looking 103, which I'm supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57. What is the logic? Age specefic kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bi age ka ho aur kuch bi age lage. (What is age specific for an actor? It is the beauty of the actor to look any age on the screen despite their real age)."

"Kya baat kar rahe ho aap log? Yeh toh Mona Singh ka kamaal hai. Jab aap dekhoge toh aapko lagega ke badi young lag rahi hai. Phir aapko lagega ke yeh toh badi old bhi dikh rahi hai. Yeh toh uska kamaal hai. Aap uska kamaal cheen rahe hain usse. Bohot wrong kar rahe ho. Agar main Mona hota toh main bohut disturb ho jata (What are you saying? This is Mona Singh’s brilliance. When you see her in the film then you will think that she is looking very young. You will also feel that she is looking old as well. It is her brilliance. You are snatching away her good work. This is wrong. Had I been in her shoes I would have been very disturbed)," he added.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 this year. Apart from Aamir and Mona, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya are also a part of the film. Chaitanya will mark his Bollywood debut with the film. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

