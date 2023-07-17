Aamir Khan attends Wimbledon with daughter Ira Khan, sons Azad and Junaid

Aamir Khan was also present at the All England Club in London for the 2023 Wimbledon finals with his daughter Ira Khan and both his sons, Junaid and Azad. Ira took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with all of them. (Also read: Ira Khan says she got depression after parents Aamir Khan and Reena's divorce: ‘It was amicable, then why was I so sad?’) Aamir Khan with Ira, Junaid and Azad at the Wimbledon finals,

Ira and Aamir at Wimbledon

For the match, Ira was seen seated beside Aamir, who had Azad on his other side and Junaid by his side. Ira took a cute selfie with all of them smiling for the camera. Ira captioned the picture with a simple hashtag of Wimbledon and kept a sticker that read, 'Centre court.' Aamir was seen in a blue shirt and sported a moustache.

Ira Khan's Instagram Story.

Bollywood at Wimbledon

Not only Aamir Khan, there were many celebrities from Bollywood who attended the match on Sunday. Among the attendees were Sonam Kapoor, who was present there with husband Anand Ahuja. She took to Instagram to share the details of her look, and wrote, “On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward.” Apart from Sonam, Nick Jonas was also seen arriving for the match with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

About Ira Khan

Meanwhile, Ira Khan recently talked about her battle with depression at length during an interview. She recently launched Agastu Foundation to aid mental health support. She revealed that her father Aamir and mother Reena Dutta are a part of the advisory board of the organisation.

Ira is Aamir's second child with ex wife Reena Dutta. She also has an older brother, Junaid. Aamir and Reena parted ways in 2002. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao and they had a son, Azad. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation.

Aamir's recent films

Aamir was seen in last year's Laal Singh Chaddha – a film that tanked at the box office when it released in theatres, but got a better reception later on Netflix India. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and also features Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. Aamir also made a special appearance in Kajol and Revathy's Salaam Venky, which was released in December 2022. Aamir is yet to announce his next project as he says he wants to spend more time with his family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON