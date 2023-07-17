Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann praise 'insanely talented' Carlos Alcaraz for winning his 1st Wimbledon title

Bollywood celebrities praised Carlos Alcaraz following his maiden Wimbledon title win after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles competition. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sonam Kapoor posted several pictures and a video from the match venue in London, Wimbledon Centre Court. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor attends Wimbledon in style with hubby Anand Ahuja, Nick Jonas arrives with Madhu Chopra) Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor among others praised Carlos Alcaraz.

In the first photo, Sonam posed with her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja and their friends. She also shared pictures of their passes and snacks. She gave a glimpse of the match as well as Carlos and Novak holding their trophies.

She captioned the post, "What an incredible historical match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented @carlitosalcarazz and the amazing @djokernole! @wimbledon #everydayphenomenal."

Kareena and Karisma laud Carlos Alcaraz

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who watched the match from her hotel room, also lauded Carlos Alcaraz. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a picture of Carlos folding his hands. She wrote, "A superstar is born (rainbow, red heart and dizzy emojis). What a play (star emoji) @carlitosalcarazz." Sharing a post also featuring Novak, she wrote, "Ufffffff. Dream big @carlitosalcarazz."

Karisma Kapoor also lauded Carlos and extended her support to Novak. Sharing a clip of Novak smiling, trying to talk and breaking down, she wrote, "What a match, still my favourite @djokernole. Congrats to the new kid on the block @carlitosalcarazz." Anusha Dandekar posted a clip of the match on her Instagram Storie and wrote, "This is crazzzzzy!!!"

Ayushmann, Riteish and Arjun praise Carlos

On Twitter, actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a photo of Carlos talking and wrote, "Make way for this young legend. This combo of talent and temperament at 20 is so rare. Alcaraz… Wimbledon." Arjun Rampal also tweeted, "Super super game. Carlos Alcaraz beats the greatest @DjokerNole in an absolute nail biter. The new generation of tennis is here. Congratulations. Look forward to some sweet revenge by the Joker (Novak Djokovic) next year. Wimbledon."

Riteish Deshmukh also posted a clip on Twitter and wrote, "What a final: epic game play - @Wimbledon- Epitome of power and accuracy @carlosalcaraz- You Champion. Greatest of all time - the legend @DjokerNole- runner up today, champion again tomorrow." Neha Dhupia tweeted, "What a finish … heartbroken for @DjokerNole… cheered for both and so pleased for @carlosalcaraz… true sport and true sportsmanship… upto the last point and even further to the final n winning speeches! #WimbledonFinal #Wimbledon."

Lara Dutta took to Twitter and wrote, “The. Most. Incredible. Tennis. Ever!!!! #Alcaraz #Nole (clapping emojis).” Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Alcarazzzzzz (red heart emoji).” He also added, “And what a great champion Novak.”

About Carlos and Novak's match

Twenty-year-old Carlos produced a masterful comeback performance against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles final match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 here at the Centre Court on Sunday. Carlos won his second major title, having triumphed at the 2022 US Open.

