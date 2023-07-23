30 years of Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke: Dalip Tahil reveals Aamir Khan was the one to cast him in the film

Actor Dalip Tahil, who essayed the role of Mr Bijlani -- a shrewd and cunning Sindhi businessman -- in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, gives credit to the film’s lead actor Aamir Khan (who played the role of Rahul Malhotra) for casting him in the project, and director Mahesh Bhatt for giving him the liberty in front of the camera while playing the negative character. Dalip Tahil in Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke in 1993

As the film clocks 30 years of its release, the 70-year-old goes down memory lane, and reflects on its enduring impact, while sharing some intriguing behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Mr. Bijlani’s role was given by Aamir Khan

“One random day, Aamir called me up and asked if I was at home, and within half an hour, he was there at my door. He offered me a role in the film, saying that it’s a very eccentric Sindhi character, and he wanted me to do it,” the actor recalls. Tahil admits that he thought he wouldn’t be able to do this role at first. “I had never done anything like this, such an over-the-top role, in my whole life. But Aamir said, ‘No, I am sure you’ll be able to do it.’ Aur Aamir ko na bolna toh mumkin hi nahi hai, and he had so much confidence in me, so I got the courage to do it,” adds Tahil.

Mahesh Bhatt turned out to be the guiding force

Tahil calls it a “pleasure” to have worked with Bhatt in Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. “He always said, ‘Just do it and don’t think about anything else, I’ll handle’. I love the way he works, as there is a lot of liberty. He asks you to move naturally and the camera movement is altered according to that.”

What makes Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke memorable?

Tahil thinks everyone’s characterisation in the film was very believable, including Aamir, Juhi and all the kids, which makes it evergreen. “Apne samay ki sabse famous family film thi. It will always be memorable for its comedy, family touch, and the amazing star cast. It was the perfect combination. Still, all memories hit back whenever any fan pops up calling the name of my character,” he says.

Reel turns into real prank ft. Aamir

In one of the scenes where the kids in the film had to throw eggs at Tahil’s character, the actor recalls how Aamir had planted a prank on set. “The eggs were supposed to be artificial but Aamir bought real ones with small cracks. The moment gave everyone a good laugh, and it helped in making the shot look more real and natural,” he quips.

Tahil didn’t know that Kunal Khemu was one of the kids

“Kunal Khemu was a kid and he was having so much fun on the sets. After many years, he told me that we have done a movie together. I couldn’t remember. I started thinking. And then he told me that he was one of those child actors from the film,” the actor says.

The engagement scene actually happened with Mahesh Bhatt

There was a scene in the movie when the engagement didn’t happen and Tahil has a dialogue, ‘Cheen lo inki platein, nikal do inko’.’ “This was suggested by Mahesh Bhatt, because it was from his real life incident. He was at a business party and the host of the party asked everyone to leave their food and drinks, just leave his party. Mahesh Bhatt had a lot of ideas in the overall movie and this idea had a very wicked sense of humour,” he shares.