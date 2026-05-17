Aamir Khan clears ghost-directing rumours, credits hard work of every crew member in a project: ‘I have learnt so much’

Aamir Khan is finally shutting down long-standing rumours about being a “ghost director” on his films. Known for his deeply hands-on approach and meticulous involvement in every aspect of filmmaking, the actor has often sparked speculation that he secretly directs projects himself, leaving little creative autonomy for the credited filmmakers. However, Aamir firmly dismissed those claims, clarifying that despite his active participation in the creative process, he has officially directed only one film throughout his career.

Aamir Khan puts ghost-directing rumours to rest.(AFP)

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While speaking at a Screen Academy Masterclass event, Aamir Khan firmly dismissed rumours of secretly ghost-directing his films, instead crediting the collective effort and talent of every member involved in a project. The 3 Idiots actor explained that while he is deeply involved in the filmmaking process and actively contributes creative inputs, his participation is no different from the dedication other crew members bring to their respective departments. Aamir also made it clear that the idea of directing a film while giving someone else credit for it was completely absurd to him.

Aamir Khan puts ghost-directing rumours to rest

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{{^usCountry}} While speaking at the event, Aamir Khan shut down the long-standing rumours, clarifying that in his decades-long career, he has directed only one film – Taare Zameen Par. The actor stressed that despite widespread speculation surrounding his intense creative involvement in projects, he has never secretly directed any of his other films. Aamir stated that the idea of directing a film while crediting someone else for the work was completely illogical and made no sense to him, dismissing the claims as baseless assumptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking at the event, Aamir Khan shut down the long-standing rumours, clarifying that in his decades-long career, he has directed only one film – Taare Zameen Par. The actor stressed that despite widespread speculation surrounding his intense creative involvement in projects, he has never secretly directed any of his other films. Aamir stated that the idea of directing a film while crediting someone else for the work was completely illogical and made no sense to him, dismissing the claims as baseless assumptions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “First you have to realise that in all the films I have done in these 38 years, I have directed only one film – Taare Zameen Par. All the other films are not directed by me, no matter how much y’all have been fed by the media. The media has constantly claimed that I ghost-direct films. My point is – why will I do that? If I am doing a great job, why on earth will I put someone else’s name? Pagal kutte ne kata hai mujhe? What nonsense? It has been my privilege to work with directors who are extremely talented and from whom I have learnt so much.” “Each director brings their own energy in the film” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “First you have to realise that in all the films I have done in these 38 years, I have directed only one film – Taare Zameen Par. All the other films are not directed by me, no matter how much y’all have been fed by the media. The media has constantly claimed that I ghost-direct films. My point is – why will I do that? If I am doing a great job, why on earth will I put someone else’s name? Pagal kutte ne kata hai mujhe? What nonsense? It has been my privilege to work with directors who are extremely talented and from whom I have learnt so much.” “Each director brings their own energy in the film” {{/usCountry}}

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Aamir Khan further explained that if he had truly directed all of his films, they would likely have shared a similar creative energy and filmmaking style. Pointing to the clear differences between projects such as Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots, the actor noted that each film carries its own unique spirit, tone, and cinematic identity – something he believes comes from the vision of different directors. The 61-year-old actor credited the filmmakers and writers behind these projects for bringing their individual sensibilities to the screen and crafting stories that felt distinct from one another.

He said, “If I was directing all my films, then each of my films would look the same. They would have the same spirit and energy, but they don't. Lagaan is totally different from Rang De Basanti, which is totally different from Sarfarosh, which is totally different from 3 Idiots. Each director has brought his or her energy into the films. It is these 15-20 directors that have made these films. It is these 15-20 writers, who’ve written such great scripts, which has attracted me…People credit me for the direction and scripts when I have done none of that. I did not write Talaash, Rang De Basanti or Taare Zameen Par. I simply heard these stories, connected with them and wanted to be a part of them. As a member of the team, I have contributed just like the 20 others working on the film. I am one of the people involved in the process.”

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