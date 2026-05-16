Salman Khan reveals that twice his stunts went wrong, leading to near-fatal consequences: ‘My hair grazed the rock…’

From high-altitude jumps and death-defying motorcycle stunts to intense hand-to-hand combat sequences, there is hardly an action trope that Salman Khan has not explored on screen. While these larger-than-life moments appear thrilling and adrenaline-filled to audiences in theatres, the reality behind filming them is often far more intense. Behind the spectacle and cinematic glamour, actors performing such risky sequences can experience fear, exhaustion, pressure, and even moments of vulnerability while shooting these high-stakes scenes. Salman Khan is no stranger to action sequences! (AFP)

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Salman Khan recently opened up about the intense behind-the-scenes reality of embodying an action hero in an interview with Variety India. Reflecting on the physical and emotional demands of performing high-risk sequences, the actor revealed that there was one particular stunt that made him feel the danger involved was simply too great. He also spoke candidly about the emotional and psychological impact that some of these moments have had on him throughout his career.

Salman Khan recalls perilous Jaagruti stunt In the interview, Salman Khan recalled a terrifying experience while shooting for Jaagruti in Udupi, where he was required to leap off an 80-foot-high mountain for an action sequence. What initially appeared manageable quickly turned intimidating once preparations for the stunt began. Salman explained that such jumps are usually cushioned with one or two safety boxes placed underneath to soften the landing, but in this case, the sheer height demanded three boxes along with an additional mattress.

The 60-year-old actor remembered the exact moment the reality of the risk truly hit him, admitting that he realised just how dangerously high the jump actually was when he had already climbed to the top. Despite his fear and hesitation, he ultimately decided to go through with the stunt anyway. However, the sequence did not unfold as expected, and the aftermath proved to be far more dangerous and frightening than he had anticipated.

Speaking of the incident, he recalled, “There was an 80-foot mountain with a stomach. So when I saw it from down, I thought, yeah, I can do this jump. Earlier, we used to get like one or two boxes to jump on, but this jump was a high jump. Like, so they put three layers of boxes for me and a mattress on top. So I said, ‘I’ve arrived now,’ and climbed up. From there, I couldn’t see the boxes because the stomach was there. I had to jump based on my judgment. I was not going to do that jump, but the crowd had already gathered there. So then going all the way down and saying that I will not do this jump would have proved to be very bad for my ego. So, I told myself I have to clear this and I knew the boxes are somewhere down there. When I looked at the boxes, it looked like a matchbox from that height. I had to jump, so I took a run-up, came, and slipped on the gravel. My hair grazed the rock of the mountain, and I fell down.”

Aftermath of a stunt gone wrong Recalling another nerve-racking incident, Salman Khan shared how a stunt sequence from Patthar Ke Phool nearly turned fatal after going horribly wrong. The scene, shot near Mount Mary in Mumbai, required the actor to skate at high speed before jumping over a stack of boxes. During the first attempt, Salman failed to execute the stunt properly, landing exactly where he had taken off instead of clearing the obstacle.

Determined to get the shot right, the actor decided to attempt the stunt again. However, this time, he picked up far too much speed while skating, causing him to overshoot the intended landing point entirely. What began as a routine action sequence quickly spiralled into a dangerous situation.

The Singham actor said, “Then I said, I’m going to do this once again. The camera was on the road on Mount Mary. So I had to come all the way from, there’s a building called Balmoral Hall, so from there I started skating. And I realised I had gathered too much speed, and I was going to cross everything. So I took that jump, and I could see the boxes going by. Then I could see the road, and I landed in a ditch right next to the camera. And after that, I couldn’t breathe for about a minute and a half because of the impact on my back.”