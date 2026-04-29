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'Failures don't faze him': Aamir Khan compares son Junaid Khan to himself, calls him ‘lambi race ka ghoda’

 Aamir Khan praises Junaid Khan's independence and honesty in acting, recalling fond memories of his childhood ahead of Ek Din's release.

Apr 29, 2026 09:37 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Maharaj and received praise for his performance. However, his first theatrical release failed to impress. Now, Junaid is set to feature in his father Aamir Khan’s production, Ek Din. In a recent interview with Radio City India, Aamir described his son as a “lambi race ka ghoda”, drawing a comparison with himself.

Aamir Khan praises his son Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan praises Junaid Khan's honesty in work.

Aamir spoke about not shielding Junaid during his acting journey, adding that he believes everyone should carve their own path. He said, “Junaid aisa nahi hai, vo mujhe kabhi kuch karne nahi dega. He is a very independent guy, very strong-willed and doesn't give up easily. Voh lambi race ka ghoda hai, jo mere baare mein bhi bola jaata tha jab main pehle pehle aaya tha (He’s a long-distance runner, the same thing people used to say about me when I had just started out). Failures don't faze him, and he's very honest with himself.”

The superstar added that whenever Junaid approaches a role, he dives in with complete honesty and fully becomes the character. Citing his performance in Maharaj, Aamir said, “He has also followed his character in Ek Din with full honesty. Although it's not a very heroic character, he has never tried to step out of it. That shows his honesty towards his work.”

The film marks Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut. Recently, at an event titled Ek Din Ki Mehfil, Aamir praised her performance, stating that audiences would be blown away by her work and calling her the “best actress in our country”. Ek Din is also Junaid’s second theatrical release. His first, Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor, underperformed at the box office, with many criticising their performances. However, the film later found its audience on OTT.

 
aamir khan Junaid Khan
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