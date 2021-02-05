Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online

A video of actor Aamir Khan, dancing with Elli AvrRam on the sets of their upcoming special song for the film Koi Jaane Na, has been shared online. The video has been directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee.

Aamir and Amin have worked together on films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Elli also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Aamir.

The video showed the two actors giving a take. While Aamir wore a blazer, Elli was seen in a shimmery short dress. She captioned her post, "Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive @_aamirkhan thank you for being you."

She also shared a group picture, which included Aamir's Rang De Basanti co-star, Kunal Kapoor. Last week, Kunal had shared another behind-the-scenes picture. "Been 15 years since Rang De Basanti and it's every bit as exciting to share screen space with my fav co-actor and someone I hugely admire Aamir Khan for #koijaanena," wrote Kunal in his post. "Fantastic," wrote Hrithik Roshan in the comments section.

Choreographer Bosco Gonsalves, of the duo Bosco-Caesar, lauded Aamir's dedication. "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar," he told The Times of India.

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Advait Chandan and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

Koi Jaane Na will release on March 26, a poster shared by Kunal revealed.

