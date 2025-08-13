Aamir Khan enjoys Sitaare Zameen Par with Indian Army Jawans ahead of Independence Day. Watch

Aamir Khan’s latest film Sitaare Zameen Par has received praise, not just for its emotional storytelling but also for its powerful social message. A heartwarming video has now surfaced of him watching the film with Indian Army jawans, winning admiration across social media. Aamir Khan watched Sitaare Zameen Par with Indian Army Jawans ahead of Independence Day.

Aamir Khan watches Sitaare Zameen Par with Army Jawans

In the video, which was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Aamir is seen having a gala time with the soldiers, visibly moved while watching the film together on YouTube. The clip has quickly become a fan-favourite, highlighting the emotional connection the film has managed to create.

Aamir's pay-per-view model

Breaking new ground, Aamir has released Sitaare Zameen Par on his YouTube channel under a pay-per-view model, where viewers can watch the film for ₹100 per view following its theatrical release in June.

Explaining the move, Aamir told The Times of India, “We are able to reach only 2-3% of our population through theatres, even for the biggest hits. For a film like Sitaare Zameen Par, around one crore people would have watched it in theatres. In the absence of enough theatres being built, this model is perhaps the only way to reach the vast majority of India—especially with rising internet penetration.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, tells the uplifting story of Gulshan Arora, a hot-headed basketball coach who is assigned to train a team of adults with intellectual disabilities. Initially seeing it as punishment, Gulshan’s journey becomes one of transformation, empathy, and redemption. The film is directed by RS Prasanna and is the official Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. It also acts as a spiritual sequel to Aamir’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par.