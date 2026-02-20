Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt visit Salim Khan in hospital after health scare

Concern grew after veteran screenwriter Salim Khan father of actor Salman Khan, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on February 17. The development prompted an outpouring of wishes from fans and members of the film fraternity. On Thursday, actor Aamir Khan was seen arriving at the hospital with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to check on him. Aamir Khan shares a close and warm bond with Salim Khan and his family,

Aamir Khan visits Salim Khan Aamir was spotted at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday along with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, as they paid a visit to Salim Khan, who is currently admitted there following a minor brain haemorrhage.

Aamir, who shares a close and warm bond with Salim Khan and his family, arrived quietly at the hospital to enquire about the 90-year-old writer’s health. After spending some time inside, Aamir and his girlfriend, Gauri, were seen leaving the hospital together.

On Thursday, actor Shilpa Shetty also visited the Lilavati Hospital to meet Salim Khan. In a video that surfaced on social media, Shilpa was seen leaving the hospital. She was accompanied by her mother, Sunanda Shetty.

Previously, several well-known names from the film industry have visited Salim Khan since his admission to check on his health, including Sanjay Dutt, Javed Akhtar and actor Iulia Vantur.