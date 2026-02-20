Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt visit Salim Khan in hospital after health scare
Aamir Khan was spotted at Lilavati Hospital with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to meet Salim Khan, who is admitted there following a minor brain haemorrhage.
Concern grew after veteran screenwriter Salim Khan father of actor Salman Khan, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on February 17. The development prompted an outpouring of wishes from fans and members of the film fraternity. On Thursday, actor Aamir Khan was seen arriving at the hospital with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to check on him.
Aamir Khan visits Salim Khan
Aamir was spotted at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday along with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, as they paid a visit to Salim Khan, who is currently admitted there following a minor brain haemorrhage.
Aamir, who shares a close and warm bond with Salim Khan and his family, arrived quietly at the hospital to enquire about the 90-year-old writer’s health. After spending some time inside, Aamir and his girlfriend, Gauri, were seen leaving the hospital together.
On Thursday, actor Shilpa Shetty also visited the Lilavati Hospital to meet Salim Khan. In a video that surfaced on social media, Shilpa was seen leaving the hospital. She was accompanied by her mother, Sunanda Shetty.
Previously, several well-known names from the film industry have visited Salim Khan since his admission to check on his health, including Sanjay Dutt, Javed Akhtar and actor Iulia Vantur.
Salim Khan health update
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The veteran writer underwent a minor procedure and has now been put on a ventilator, a doctor revealed on Wednesday.
While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, revealed that Salim had a minor haemorrhage. “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”
The doctor also said that Salim Khan’s blood pressure was “high” and that he was experiencing some “jerks” when he was admitted to hospital. “He was given immediate care at the hospital,” he added.
On Tuesday morning at 8:30 pm, Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai by his personal doctor. Salman Khan was seen rushing to the hospital soon after. He was looking worried as he left the hospital later, after meeting his father. Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and other family members also visited the hospital. Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24 last year.
