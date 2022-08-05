Aamir Khan feeds his sister Nikhat Hegde cake as they celebrates her 60th birthday with Ira Khan, Azad. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan celebrated the birthday of his sister-actor Nikhat Hegde along with his children-- daughter Ira Khan and son Azad Rao Khan. Taking to Instagram, Nikhat posted a clip in which she sat on a couch with her mother Zeenat Hussain and other family members. A table with several cakes on it was placed in front of her. (Also Read | Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan sing birthday song for actor's mom)

As the video started, several family members sang the birthday song as Aamir was engrossed in looking at one of the cakes. Pointing at a cake, Azad, who sat on the floor, told his aunt something. As Nikhat cut a cake near her, Aamir clapped and sat next to Azad Rao Khan.

Nikhat next fed a piece of cake to her mother and kissed her. She also gave a piece of cake to Azad and Aamir who said 'thank you' and then fed his sister a small piece. Ira Khan, who was standing away, was seen coming over and sitting near her aunt. Nikhat fed her a piece of cake as the video ended.

For the occasion, Aamir wore an olive green T-shirt, light blue denims and shoes. Nikhat opted for a maroon dress. Sharing the clip, Nikhat wrote, "Cheers to being Sixty and Sassy. Thank you my loved ones for being there. #birthday #oldisgold #family #friends."

A person said, "Happy Birthday! Stay blessed always and enjoy your day with your lovely family." A comment read, "Looking awesome...So nice to see you all...Happy Birthday again...Stay smiling:)." "Very Happy 60th birthday Nikhat you looking beautiful," wrote an Instagram user.

In June, Aamir celebrated his mother's birthday along with his ex-wife, director-producer Kiran Rao, Azad and Ira. In a clip shared online, Zeenat sat on a chair while Aamir, Kiran and Azad sat on the floor near her. Aamir smiled, sang the birthday song and clapped along with others.

Azad is Aamir and Kiran's son whom they welcomed through surrogacy in 2011. The couple got married on December 28, 2005, but parted ways last year. Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta from whom he got separated in 2002. Aamir also has a son Junaid from his first marriage.

Currently, Aamir is awaiting the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

