'Aamir Khan is not my brother,' says Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary on why he doesn't ask actor for work

Actor Darsheel Safary worked with Aamir Khan in the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Now, speaking with Mid-day, Darsheel has revealed why he doesn't ask Aamir for work. Darsheel shared that whatever projects he did after the Covid-19 pandemic were done through "zero contacts". He also talked about Aamir's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel Safary starred alongside Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par.

Darsheel Safary on why he doesn't ask Aamir Khan for work

Darsheel shared that people get upset that he doesn't ask Aamir for work, adding that they aren't brothers and he feels shy. He said, "Whatever work I've done after the pandemic has been through zero contacts. Auditions and screen tests allow me to understand whether I'm able to do [a role] and also help producers and directors understand if I fit it."

"People get upset that I don't ask Aamir for work. But I feel too shy to do that. He is not my brother so I can call him and say,'Please get me a script.' My chosen path has been to [only] send him best wishes, like a text on his birthday. It's just how I preferred it," he added.

About Taare Zameen Par

The 2007 film was produced and directed by Aamir. Apart from Aamir and Darsheel, it also starred Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par, which released in theatres on Friday, has been doing well in India. The film has minted over ₹30 crore within two days of its release. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka.

Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, it Sitaare Zameen Par focuses on themes of inclusivity and empowerment. Aamir takes on the role of a basketball coach who mentors ten differently-abled individuals in the film. Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film also marks Aamir’s return to the screen after Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in 2022.