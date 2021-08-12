Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani struggle to remove her stuck mask at event. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan came to actor Kiara Advani's rescue at an event on Wednesday. The two, who have been signed on as brand ambassadors for a bank, attended a press conference in Mumbai.

As the two appeared on stage, they were greeted with applause from the audience and media. Aamir, who wore a green shirt, bright yellow pants and brown shoes, instantly took off his mask. Kiara, who wore an all-white outfit with flared pants, top and jacket, tried to take off her mask but it got stuck in her earrings.





Kiara struggled for a bit on her own but soon asked Aamir for his help. He tried to pull the mask out of her earrings but wasn't successful either. The two kept at it for almost a minute before Kiara gave up and took off her earring instead.

At the same event, Aamir also took questions from the media. He was asked about more and more films taking the OTT route with public still skeptical of stepping out to movie theatres. He said he hoped the coronavirus situation across the country improves and the film industry, which has taken a hit due to the pandemic, gets back on track.

"Film industry would, of course, want theatres to reopen. But that will happen only when the health situation gets better, when Covid comes under control. The government and all of us are trying and working on it," he told reporters.

Maharashtra, a key centre for Hindi films, has still not allowed cinema halls to open. "As more people get vaccinated things will get better... Some films are releasing on OTT platforms... Till then, I am also, as a film person, really concerned. I hope in the near future things will get better."

Aamir will be seen in next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which has been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. Kiara's Shershaah was released on Amazon Prime on Thursday.