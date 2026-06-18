Meet actor who stayed single till 60, Aamir Khan's co-star met scientist husband on Facebook, married after just 75 days

While Aamir Khan is ready to tie the knot for the third time at the age of 61, not many know that his Lagaan co-star Suhasini Mulay found her first love at the age of 60. Recently, Suhasini, who played the role of Aamir's mother in Lagaan, spoke about how she got married for the first time at the age of 60 after finding the right match.

Suhasini on staying single for 60 years

Aamir Khan Lagaan co-star tied the knot for the first time at 60.

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During a recent interview with Suhana Safar, Suhasini shared why she stayed single for 60 years before she met her husband, Atul Gurtu. She said, “I married for the first time at the age of 60. Until then, I hadn’t found the right match. My husband is a very well-known scientist. When he talks about science, I don’t understand a thing, but he is a wonderful human being.”

How Suhasini met her husband at 60

In another interaction with Sulekha Talwalkar’s YouTube channel, Suhasini shared that she met her husband on Facebook. She admitted that she wasn't on social media until a friend convinced her to create a Facebook profile, saying it would help her find more work opportunities. While browsing the platform, she noticed Atul's profile and decided to send him a friend request.

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{{^usCountry}} “I saw Atul’s profile and thought, ‘Physicists are on Facebook too?’ He was working on the Large Hadron Collider. Since I have always been interested in science, I sent him a message asking, ‘What is LHC?'” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I saw Atul’s profile and thought, ‘Physicists are on Facebook too?’ He was working on the Large Hadron Collider. Since I have always been interested in science, I sent him a message asking, ‘What is LHC?'” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They soon started exchanging emails, and this is when Atul brought up that he was looking for a life partner. Since they had met on social media, Suhasini didn't trust him completely and even refused to share her phone number. It was only after cross-checking his Facebook photograph with information from the organisation where he worked that she agreed to give it a try. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They soon started exchanging emails, and this is when Atul brought up that he was looking for a life partner. Since they had met on social media, Suhasini didn't trust him completely and even refused to share her phone number. It was only after cross-checking his Facebook photograph with information from the organisation where he worked that she agreed to give it a try. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple first met in person and, within seven days of that meeting, decided to tie the knot. “We met at the end of November and spoke extensively. By January 16, we were married. Once we had made the decision, there was no point waiting,” she told ABP Live. About Suhasini Mulay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple first met in person and, within seven days of that meeting, decided to tie the knot. “We met at the end of November and spoke extensively. By January 16, we were married. Once we had made the decision, there was no point waiting,” she told ABP Live. About Suhasini Mulay {{/usCountry}}

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Suhasini Mulay is an actor known for her work in Assamese, Hindi, and Marathi films, as well as television. She worked as an assistant to Satyajit Ray on the Bengali film Jana Aranya. Later, she joined Mrinal Sen as an assistant director on Mrigaya. Since then, she has remained actively involved in cinema, acting in films, producing projects, and making over 60 documentaries. She has won National Awards for four of her documentaries.

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