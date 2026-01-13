Suhasini Mulay says Ikkis was trolled for not showing Pakistan as demons: 'Make The Kashmir Files, get your tax waived'

In conversation with journalists at Gauhati Press Club on Sunday, the veteran actor praised Ikkis, saying it did not show Pakistanis as "ghosts and demons" and projected them as "humans". She then added, “However, I was told by the script writer that they were being trolled by the people. If you are in this society in this era, then you will be trolled. So, you don't make such films. You make The Kashmir Files, you will get your entertainment tax waived.”

Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis may not have worked at the box office, but the film earned acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of war and soldiers. The film, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead, also features Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. It has also faced some criticism, with many saying the film glorifies Pakistani soldiers. Actor Suhasini Mulay, who has a supporting role in Ikkis, has now defended it.

The Kashmir Files, a 2024 film by Vivek Agnihotri, was a box office success, earning praise from the central government ministers too. However, a certain section of critics slammed it for being Islamophobic.

Suhasini Mulay also expressed her disappointment over commercial cinema becoming more political. “The political cinema now is ideologically right-wing, and religious dominance is the norm. There has been an incredible projection of violence, which we never saw earlier. And it is both mental and physical. There is also the huge question of 'otherisation' of indigenous people and minorities, not just Muslims, but all minorities,” she added.