Aamir Khan poses with Kiran Rao, Junaid, Ira Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha premiere; Saif Ali Khan joins Kareena Kapoor

The premiere of Laal Singh Chaddha was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The event was attended by many celebrities including the cast of the film. Actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, producer Kiran Rao, arrived together for the event. While Kiran smiled at the people around, Aamir was seen waving. (Also Read | Laal Singh Chaddha first reviews call Aamir Khan's film ‘superior version’ of Forrest Gump)

Actor Kareena Kapoor arrived at the Laal Singh Chaddha premiere with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Aamir, Kareena, Saif and Kiran posed together for pictures on the red carpet. For the event, Kareena wore a white ethnic Indian outfit, while Saif opted for a shirt and a pair of denims. Aamir wore a white T-shirt, pink shirt with denims, and Kiran opted for a white-green dress.

Aamir's children – son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan also attended the premiere. They posed together with Aamir on the red carpet for pictures. While Ira wore a red and black outfit, Junaid opted for casuals. Actor Sushmita Sen was seen at the event with her ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, and her daughters – Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She wore a blue outfit for the screening of the film and posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Ira Khan, Sushmita Sen and Boney Kapoor at the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also attended the screening of the film with his family members. While posing for pictures, Ranveer ran to stand next to his mother but Deepika asked her to stand next to her. While Ranveer wore an all-black ensemble, Deepika opted for a neon green outfit with white heels.

Many other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Kumar Taurani, Girish Taurani, Jibraan Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Boman Irani, Ashutosh Gowariker attended the premier of Laal Singh Chadha.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film features Aamir, Kareena, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film will release on Thursday in theatres.

