Aamir Khan quits smoking: When he asked Shah Rukh Khan if he could smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 11, 2025 11:04 AM IST

Aamir Khan revealed he has quit smoking ahead of his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film Loveyapa. He admitted he's enjoyed smoking over the years.

At the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa, Aamir Khan revealed that he's quit smoking. He added that while he's been planning to give up the “bad habit,” he felt this was a good time to do so. (Also Read – Aamir Khan on why he quit smoking ahead of son Junaid Khan's film release: ‘Maine apne dil mein mannat maangi’. Watch)

Aamir Khan once asked Shah Rukh Khan if he could smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan.
Aamir Khan once asked Shah Rukh Khan if he could smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

When Aamir was worried if he could smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan

In a 2018 interview with Mid-Day, Aamir recalled how he was wondering if he could smoke in front of Thugs of Hindostan co-star Amitabh Bachchan on the set of Vijay Krishna Acharya's period action thriller. Guess whom he turned to for advice? Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh, also known for his smoking addiction then, has worked with Amitabh in two hit films – Aditya Chopra's 2000 romantic drama Mohabbatein and Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“Shah Rukh told me, 'Amit ji is cool, you can smoke in front of him. If he scolds you, just run away.' Next thing you know, Amit ji and I are watching Wonder Woman during the shoot in Malta and he tells me, 'I heard you asked Shah Rukh if you can smoke in front of me.' I didn't know how to react. But Amitji was cool,” Aamir had said. Aamir and Amitabh shot for Thugs of Hindostan in Italy. It was produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and also starred Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Why Aamir has quit smoking now

“I'm very happy to say that I've quit this bad habit. And whoever is watching or listening, I want to tell them too to please quit it. It's not a good habit. Mujhe lagta tha mujhe chhodna bhi hai, mere bete ka career shuru ho raha hai. Maine apne dil mein ek mannat maangi. Main chhod raha hu, chahe chale ya na chale, main apni taraf se ek cheez kar raha hu (I felt I wanted to quit, my son's career is starting too. I made a resolve in my heart. I'm quitting, whether it (Junaid's next film) works or not, I'm doing this independent of that). As a father, I wanted to sacrifice. Aur kahin universe mein ja ke uska kuchh ho (Hope it does something somewhere in the universe),” Aamir said at the trailer launch of Loveyapa in Mumbai on Friday.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
