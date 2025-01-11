Aamir Khan on why he quit smoking ahead of son Junaid Khan's film release: ‘Maine apne dil mein mannat maangi’. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan announced he has quit smoking after years of heavy consumption. At the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa in Mumbai on Friday, Aamir opened up about getting rid of his smoking addiction. (Also Read – Loveyapa trailer: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid’s messy affair gets complicated due to phone-swapping. Watch) Aamir Khan quits smoking ahead of son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa release.

Aamir warns people against smoking

"I have given up smoking, smoking is something I love very much and it's something I enjoy. Kya bolun, sach baat hai yeh, jhooth toh bol nahi sakta. Itne saalo se main cigarette pee rha that, ab pipe peeta hu (what can I say, it's the truth, I can't lie. I've been smoking cigarettes for years, now I smoke a pipe). Tobacco is something I enjoy. It's not good for health. Kisi ko nahi karna chahiye (No one should do it)," he shared.

Aamir on why he quit smoking

“Mujhe badi khushi hai ye kehte hue ki maine ye buri aadat chhod di hai, aur main jo saare sunn rahe hain, dekh rahe hain, main unse bhi kahunga ki please ye chhodiye. Ye achhi aadat nahi hai. Ye nahi karna chahiye. Aur mere liye ye wajah bhi thi, mere liye achhi timing bhi thi. Mujhe lagta tha mujhe chhodna bhi hai, mere bete ka career shuru ho raha hai. Maine apne dil mein ek mannat maangi. Main chhod raha hu, chahe chale ya na chale, main apni taraf se ek cheez kar raha hu. (I'm very happy to say that I've quit this bad habit. And whoever is watching or listening, I want to tell them too to please quit it. It's not a good habit. I felt I wanted to quit, my son's career is starting too. I made a resolve in my heart. I'm quitting, whether it (Junaid's next film) works or not, I'm doing this independent of that). As a father, I wanted to sacrifice. Aur kahin universe mein ja ke uska kuchh ho. Aap log prarthana kariye, dua kariye. (Hope it does something somewhere in the universe. You guys pray and wish for that, too),” Aamir added.

While Junaid made his screen debut with Netflix India film Maharaj last year, his theatrical debut Loveyapa will release on February 7. It's backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Meanwhile, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.