Aamir Khan talks about his first love that led to heartbreak: ‘Tricky part is that she doesn't know'

Aamir Khan has romanced many actors in his acting career spanning over 30 years. In fact, one his first films as a lead, the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, was a love story. On Wednesday, while launching the song Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir spoke about his first love. The actor said it left him ‘heartbroken’. Read more: When Aamir Khan shaved his head because a girl rejected him

The YouTube video for the song Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi was released with a description that read, “The agony of longing, the sweet pain of a love unrequited, the want of making this moment last forever. The song that captures this everlasting emotion…” During a live interaction during the song launch, Aamir Khan touched upon his first experience with love and heartache. He also shared that his first love was a close friend of his, who had no idea about his unrequited feelings.

“This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn't know. Bas ek hi cheez achi hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban gaya (the only good thing to come out of this was that I became a very good tennis player). Later, after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion,” Aamir said.

Aamir has been married twice. From 1986-2002, he was married to Reena Dutta. They have two children together – Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. In 2005, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao. The two are parents to their son, Azad Rao Khan, who was born through surrogacy in 2011. Th two

Aamir's next, Laal Singh Chaddha, is a Hindi language remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, it also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was launched at the finale of IPL 2022 in May.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.