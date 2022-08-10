Aamir Khan responds to calls for boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha: 'If someone doesn't want to watch the film...'

Aamir Khan has yet again responded to the controversy around his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha's release. For weeks, many users on social media are calling for a boycott of the film. Earlier, Aamir had urged people to not do so and watch the film. Now, the actor has said that he ‘respects the sentiment’ of those who do not wish to do so. Also read: Aamir Khan says 'please don't boycott my Laal Singh Chaddha'

Over the last several days, the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been trending on Twitter. Many of the users trending this said that they were miffed with Aamir for his past statements about India and the depiction of religious icons in his films.

With the film's release on Thursday, August 11, the actor has been busy promoting it. During a media interaction in Delhi on Wednesday, Aamir addressed the boycott trend and said, “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment.”

The actor did add that he still wants more people to go and watch the film. “I'd, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it's our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it,” added Aamir.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. which had Tom Hanks in the lead. The Advait Chandan film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut.

During the media interaction, Aamir also revealed that he is very nervous about the film's release and hasn't gotten sleep in 48 hours. He said, “I am very nervous right now, it's been 48 hours since I have not slept. I am not joking; I am not able to sleep. My brain is in overdrive, so I read books or play chess and catan online. I will be able to sleep only after 11 August.”

(With ANI inputs)

