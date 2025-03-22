Aamir Khan reveals only Amitabh Bachchan noticed this scene in Dangal where he was out of character

Aamir Khan gave one of the best performances of his career in Dangal. Released in 2016, the Nitesh Tiwari film became an all-time blockbuster in Indian cinema. However, Aamir says there is one shot in the film where he is ‘out of character,’ and only Amitabh Bachchan pointed it out to him after watching the film for the first time. (Also read: What did Aamir Khan chat about with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan last night? Actor reveals the hilarious topic) Amitabh Bachchan was quick to notice the scene where Aamir Khan went out of character in Dangal.

What Amitabh told Aamir

Aamir joined filmmaker Mansoor Khan to attend the premiere of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on the first day of the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai. There, when a fan asked which of his performances he considers to be best in his career, he said, “I think Dangal. There is only one shot that I did wrong in Dangal. Mr. Bachchan, he is so sharp, he caught that shot only.”

That shot in Dangal…

He went on to recall the moment when he asked Amitabh Bachchan about the film, and he replied saying, "'Ek shot mein aap character se bahaar aa gaye (You were out of character in one shot).' I asked kaun sa shot? Now I will tell which shot. During the wrestling there is one shot where I stand up and say ‘Yes!’ But he can never say yes! The character will never say yes in his life! He would have said ‘Waah’ or something like ‘Sabash’. Yes feels very English, this Mumbai thing. That remained in the edit, and I realized it later."

Aamir celebrated his 60th birthday last week. The actor has not had a theatrical release since Laal Singh Chadha, which came out in 2022. The actor is looking forward to the release of his next movie, Sitare Zameen Par. The film is a sequel to his 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut.