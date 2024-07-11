Aamir Khan reveals tennis connection at Wimbledon 2024: One day, my dad decided that I should stop playing

Aamir’s Tennis story

In the chat shared by Star Sports India, the actor spoke to former tennis player and commentator Vijay Amritraj about his tennis days and why he quit the game at a young age. Aamir was a “very good player in the junior level” and was the Maharashtra State Champion.

“I don’t think I could have ever made it to any significant level but I really enjoyed the game so I had a lot of fun while playing it. And then one fine day, my dad decided that I should stop playing so I stopped,” he said, adding, “Well, I think I am very happy where I am so yeah and good for tennis that I didn’t continue.”

His Wimbledon past

In the same conversation, he revealed that this was his second time at Wimbledon. He previously attended the Men’s Final in 2023 with his children Junaid, Ira Khan and Azad. He called it a “wonderful experience”.

“Well, to be honest, I've been here only once to actually watch it live which was last year. I came with my kids and it was a wonderful experience, really wonderful experience and as I was saying earlier, up until now, I've watched it on television through Star Sports. And but when you watch it live, you realize just how fast the game is and how amazing the players are and the whole atmosphere, the excitement of watching it live is something else,” he said.

On Carlos Alcaraz achieving the same feat as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Talking about the same, he said, “It looks like that he's playing really well, when I watch him play, he almost reaches the impossible shot. So, how do you close the point with him? I often wonder, how you close the point with him because the point should have got over the last couple of shots but he's reached them and he's hit it back and, he's still in the point”.

“And then he wins the point. So, he's someone, I think, who's showing a lot of potential. Of course, he's just started out but I think he has the potential to be one of the all-time greats if he continues in this way. I think I would bet on Alcaraz. Djokovic is also there, in the game. But I think it's really difficult to close the point with Alcaraz. You know, he just doesn't let you close the point. Really makes you work hard to get the point,” he added.

On the work front

Aamir was last seen in 2022’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a flop at the box office. He will next be seen in Sitare Zameen Par, which is scheduled to release in December.