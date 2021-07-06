Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare hold hands during outing. Watch

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan stepped out with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Tuesday. The couple was clicked walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Bandra in Mumbai.

In videos shared online by paparazzo accounts, Ira Khan could be seen wearing a white crop top with a black shrug and a blue long skirt. She held a shopping bag in one hand. Her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare wore a blue muscle tee with white shorts and a fedora hat. Neither stopped to pose for the photographers.

Hours ago, Ira showed fans her experiment with metallic nail paint and said that it was something she has ‘never done’ before. She shared videos on Instagram Stories, in which she said, “Oh my God! They’re so shiny; I’ve never done this before. I feel so funny. Wait, I have to show you the other hand also. So bright! My hands feel like someone else’s hands. It’s exciting, it’s strange. I’ve never done this before, so let’s see if it gets irritating, but right now it’s exciting.” She added that while she chose a ‘jhatak (loud)’ colour, she stopped herself from going all out.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan announced his divorce from Kiran Rao on Saturday. The couple said in a joint statement that they separated ‘some time ago’ and that despite living separately, they will ‘nurture and raise’ their son Azad Rao Khan together.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. The couple also shares a son, Junaid Khan. Aamir and Kiran, meanwhile, are parents to Azad.

Unlike Aamir, Ira is not interested in becoming an actor. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea. She launched Agatsu Foundation in May, which will provide mental health support to those in need.