Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare hold hands during outing. Watch
bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare hold hands during outing. Watch

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare were seen out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were spotted by the paparazzi on Tuesday.(Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan stepped out with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Tuesday. The couple was clicked walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Bandra in Mumbai.

In videos shared online by paparazzo accounts, Ira Khan could be seen wearing a white crop top with a black shrug and a blue long skirt. She held a shopping bag in one hand. Her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare wore a blue muscle tee with white shorts and a fedora hat. Neither stopped to pose for the photographers.

Hours ago, Ira showed fans her experiment with metallic nail paint and said that it was something she has ‘never done’ before. She shared videos on Instagram Stories, in which she said, “Oh my God! They’re so shiny; I’ve never done this before. I feel so funny. Wait, I have to show you the other hand also. So bright! My hands feel like someone else’s hands. It’s exciting, it’s strange. I’ve never done this before, so let’s see if it gets irritating, but right now it’s exciting.” She added that while she chose a ‘jhatak (loud)’ colour, she stopped herself from going all out.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan announced his divorce from Kiran Rao on Saturday. The couple said in a joint statement that they separated ‘some time ago’ and that despite living separately, they will ‘nurture and raise’ their son Azad Rao Khan together.

Also see: Navya Naveli Nanda is ‘so excited’ as she personally packages orders for her healthcare platform. Watch

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. The couple also shares a son, Junaid Khan. Aamir and Kiran, meanwhile, are parents to Azad.

Unlike Aamir, Ira is not interested in becoming an actor. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea. She launched Agatsu Foundation in May, which will provide mental health support to those in need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ira khan nupur shikhare aamir khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, gives cheesecake a mediocre review

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:15 AM IST
bollywood

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare channel Jab We Met's Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor as they receive Covid-19 vaccine

PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 08:52 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP