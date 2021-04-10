Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is impressed as boyfriend Nupur Shikhare makes a sketch of her: ‘That’s so good’

Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has been treating fans to glimpses of her life in lockdown with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. On Friday night, she took to Instagram stories to share a sketch of her that he made, and expressed appreciation for his artistic skills.

The picture drawn by Nupur was that of a baby Ira. She posted it online and wrote, “How?! You've only drawn twice in your life! That's so good!” He reshared it on Instagram Stories, along with heart and hug emojis.

Ira Khan's Instagram story,

Earlier this week, Ira shared a picture with Nupur, in which they were seen cuddling. “Ready for the lockdown,” she wrote. Since then, she has been sharing glimpses of their everyday activities, including him helping her pull off a handstand and their search for the perfect milkshake.

In February, a few days before Valentine’s Day, Ira confirmed her relationship with Nupur. She posted pictures of them on Instagram and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

On Valentine’s Day, Ira shared pictures of her at-home celebration with Nupur. She posted a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and revealed that he made them.

Nupur, who is a fitness trainer by profession, has known Ira for quite some time. In fact, she even made the anchor tattoo on his arm. Last year, in an Instagram post, she joked about having found an ‘alternate career’ and wrote, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career… #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked.”

Unlike her father Aamir, Ira has no interest in acting. She is more inclined towards direction and made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role.