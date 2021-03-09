IND USA
Ira Khan gave Nupur Shikhare a haircut.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gives boyfriend Nupur Shikhare a haircut but he complains about her 'distractions'

  Nupur Shikhare called Ira Khan out for being distracted by her phone while giving him a haircut. See her response here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:48 PM IST

Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, turned hairstylist for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, recently. However, while she was on the job, she seemed to be distracted by her phone.

Nupur took to Instagram stories to share a selfie from his makeover session, in which Ira was seen looking at her phone, as she held a pair of scissors in her right hand. “Distractions I tell you! Focus @khan.ira,” he jokingly complained, along with a shrugging emoji. She reposted the picture on her Instagram stories and replied, “You were also sitting playing Catan!”

Ira Khans Instagram story.
Last month, Ira made her relationship with Nupur public during Valentine's week. On Promise Day, she shared adorable photos of them on Instagram and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

A few days later, on Valentine’s Day, Ira shared pictures of her at-home celebration with Nupur. She posted a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and revealed that he made them.

Earlier, Ira was in a relationship with musician Mishaal Kirpalani. She would often post pictures and videos with him on Instagram.

Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the titular role. Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, she opened up about the possibility of directing Aamir.

“Maybe someday, when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him,” she said.

ira khan nupur shikhare aamir khan aamir khan daughter

Copy

