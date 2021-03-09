Accused of having colonial hangover, Simi Garewal backtracks on calling Meghan Markle 'evil'
- Talk show host Simi Garewal, who made disparaging remarks against Meghan Markle on Monday, has retracted a part of her statement. Simi had described Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as 'evil'.
Actor and talk show host Simi Garewal has walked back her original description of Meghan Markle as 'evil', and said that a more appropriate word to describe her would be 'calculating'. Simi had commented on Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's much-publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In a tweet on Monday, she's written, "I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil." Simi, who like Oprah has also conducted several revealing interviews over the years, received significant blow-back for her comments. She later posted a follow-up: "I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate..."
Between her two comments, she'd tweeted the link to a Daily Mail article written by Piers Morgan, who'd described Harry and Meghan's interview as a 'nauseating two-hour whine-athon'. Simi signed off, "Enough of Oprah/Meghan/Harry!!!. Tomorrow is another day.. we have our own lives to navigate.."
One person's sarcastic response to Simi's original tweet was, "I don't know what will Meghan do now as the whole point of her interview was to convince Simi Garewal." Another wrote, "Simi they’re not gonna invite you to the next royal tea party."
A third person commented, "Are you suffering some sort of post colonial repressive Stockholm syndrome?? Do you know these people personally? How do you purport to make such a statement with so much confidence without personally knowing either party?"
In the interview, Meghan, 39, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before she married into royalty in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considered self-harm after pleading for help but getting none.
Meghan said her son Archie, who turns two in May, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family 'about how dark his skin might be when he's born'.
Also read: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Meghan Markle said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim
She declined to say who had voiced such concerns, as did Harry. Oprah later told CBS that Harry had said it was not the queen or her 99-year-old husband Philip, who has been in the hospital for three weeks while the crisis unfolds. Harry said his family had cut them off financially, and his father Prince Charles had let him down and refused to take his calls at one point.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hiba Nawab: Game for web but no explicit content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Arshi buys house in Mumbai, gives ‘special thanks’ to Salman
- Arshi Khan has bought a new house for herself in Mumbai, which she moved into on Monday. She gave a 'special thanks' to Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After slamming Meghan, Simi says no respect for women who 'break up homes'
- Simi Garewal, who accused Meghan Markle of lying in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, said that she does not respect women who 'break up homes'. Meghan and Prince Harry exited the royal life last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Bigg Boss 14, Rubina and Abhinav team up for Neha Kakkar's music video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Courteney channels Monica in cooking video , Jennifer Aniston pulls a Chandler
- Courteney Cox recently took to Instagram and shared a video teaching her followers how to make baked halibut. Her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston couldn't help but join in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle texted Oprah while interview was airing, here's what she wrote
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'haven't really spoken' to Oprah since their interview aired, but the Duchess of Sussex did send her a text. Here's what she wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OK Computer: Jackie Shroff is a quirky criminal in this sci-fi web show
- Check out the first trailer of Anand Gandhi's new web show, OK Computer that explores the pros and cons of technology via sci-fi story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Accused of having colonial hangover, Simi backtracks on calling Meghan 'evil'
- Talk show host Simi Garewal, who made disparaging remarks against Meghan Markle on Monday, has retracted a part of her statement. Simi had described Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as 'evil'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani marks son Aaravv Reddy's one-month birthday with a 'pawri'
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy put together a cute balloon arrangement to celebrate their son Aaravv's one-month birthday. They took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their 'pawri.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry wants people to know grandparents did not speak of Archie's 'dark skin'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pose for pics with Archie after Oprah interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Tiwari asks her daughter to speak up against domestic violence
- In a special video for International Women's Day, Shweta Tiwari addresses her daughter Palak and remembers her own fight against domestic violence. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina Dilaik gives shout-out to Aly Goni for music video, snubs Jasmin Bhasin
- Rubina Dilaik cheered for Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni as the music video of Tera Suit released but did not tag Jasmin Bhasin. Rubina and Jasmin's relationship soured on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya shares bikini photo with empowering message, husband Shalabh reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla had reply at the ready when asked how he's so handsome
- Abhinav Shukla was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. He was asked by photographers about his good looks for which he had a classy reply.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox