Ira Khan on directing Aamir Khan: ‘I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan will make her directorial debut with a play based on the adaptation of Euripeides’ Medea, later in December. She has said, in a recent interview, that she will need a better understanding of the craft before she directing her father Aamir.

Talking to Bombay Times in an interview, Ira said, “Maybe some day, when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him.” Her play will be staged in Mumbai in December.

She also revealed the one trait she has picked from her father: “My father and I are control freaks. It’s in a good way and I don’t mind being one. Once we are given some work or project, we are focused on it and forget everything else around. Like right now, I am directing this play and that’s all I have been doing for the past few months.”

Talking about the suggestions her dad has shared with her, Ira recently told Hindustan Times, “He said that the play is the most important thing and I can’t be nice about things. The play is the priority and I needed to make decisions as the director of the play, and not keep anyone’s feelings in mind. You cannot forsake your work because of how someone would feel about it.”

She had also revealed why she chose Hazel Keech to play the lead in her play: “I’ve known Hazel for long, but I’d not watched Bodyguard (2011) or any of her works. Though, she is very animated and did quirky impressions. When she auditioned for the play she got the subtleties, and I knew she would go to extremes to do the part.”

