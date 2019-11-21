Ira Khan shares appreciation post for the men in her life, daddy Aamir Khan gets a cute throwback pic

bollywood

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, shared many pictures of all the wonderful men in her life, including dad Aamir Khan and brother Junaid Khan, on the occasion of International Men’s Day. The one with her dad is a throwback picture.

Sharing it, Ira wrote: “I’ve been lucky enough to know a lot of kickass men in my life. Even if all of them aren’t necessarily old enough to be called men yet. I’m eternally grateful. Happy Men’s Day.” Ira tagged a number of directors who have worked with her father, including Advait Chandan, who is currently directing Laal Singh Chaddha and Vijay Krishna Acharya, director of Thugs of Hindostan among others. One of the tags includes her boyfriend, Mishaal Kirpalani.

In of the pictures, Ira is posing with her cousin, actor Imran Khan and in another throwback picture, she is with her dad on a motorbike with her elder brother Junaid, seated behind.

Ira shares a number of pictures of herself but every now and then she does share pictures with her family. Sharing another picture with her father, she had said how he was her couch buddy. She had written: “Couch-buddy!”

Ira is currently working on her debut play, based on the adaptation of Euripeides’ Medea. She had shared a boomerang video of herself where she is on the floor and asking for help. Sharing it, she had written, “I’m not very good at acting. I’m shy. And it’s something I never bothered to work on because I didn’t want to act. Turns out.. You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself, (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don’t. I’m working on it. The key is participating.”

Yuvraj Singh’s actor wife Hazel Keech in the main lead in her play. Sharing a post of Hazel and herself, Ira had written, “SHE SAID YES! It’s amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, @hazelkeechofficial . I can’t wait to see what we make.”

Speaking about her interests, Ira had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

