Shilpa Shetty flies to Japan to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra will be celebrating 10 years of their wedding on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:21 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra also have a son, Viaan.
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra also have a son, Viaan.
         

Shilpa Shetty Kundra tied the knot with businessman, Raj Kundra on 22nd November 2009. And this year, her wedding anniversary is more special than ever as the couple completes a decade of togetherness today. Both Shilpa and Raj have chosen to keep the anniversary a low-key affair, rather than having a grand celebration.

The actor, who had been juggling a number of professional commitments, planned a break from work. However, Raj whisked off Shilpa to Japan for a three-day-trip. According to a source, Shilpa had been working around the clock and took a break from her chock-o-bloc shoot schedule for bringing in the special day with her better half.

 

Talking about the anniversary, Shilpa says, “Our journey so far has been beautiful and I have loved every part of it. These 10 years have definitely been very memorable and while a decade is a milestone for any marriage, I wanted a break from work and keep the celebrations modest. A trip to Japan was Raj’s idea.”

Shilpa is awaiting the release of her movie Nikamma, which is on floors currently.

