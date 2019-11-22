Shilpa Shetty flies to Japan to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary

bollywood

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:21 IST

Shilpa Shetty Kundra tied the knot with businessman, Raj Kundra on 22nd November 2009. And this year, her wedding anniversary is more special than ever as the couple completes a decade of togetherness today. Both Shilpa and Raj have chosen to keep the anniversary a low-key affair, rather than having a grand celebration.

The actor, who had been juggling a number of professional commitments, planned a break from work. However, Raj whisked off Shilpa to Japan for a three-day-trip. According to a source, Shilpa had been working around the clock and took a break from her chock-o-bloc shoot schedule for bringing in the special day with her better half.

Also read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi visit Bishan Bedi’s ancestral haveli on Mehr’s first birthday, he shares first clear picture of granddaughter

Talking about the anniversary, Shilpa says, “Our journey so far has been beautiful and I have loved every part of it. These 10 years have definitely been very memorable and while a decade is a milestone for any marriage, I wanted a break from work and keep the celebrations modest. A trip to Japan was Raj’s idea.”

Shilpa is awaiting the release of her movie Nikamma, which is on floors currently.

Follow @htshowbiz for more