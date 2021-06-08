Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares a candid pic to check in on her fans, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare reacts
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares a candid pic to check in on her fans, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare reacts

  • On Monday, Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a candid picture on Instagram. She shared the picture to check in on her followers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:07 PM IST

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram and asked her followers how have they been doing lately. In the picture, the 23-year-old was seen seated on stairs and staring at something beyond the frame.

She shared the picture with the caption, "Hey... How are you?" Her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare took to the comments section and responded to her caption with a simple 'hi' along with a heart-eyed and a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a few of her 422k Instagram followers responded by sharing their thoughts. Some said they were doing good and in return asked Ira if she was fine. Others confessed they were not okay, noting that they were 'tired', 'unwell' and in very 'bad shape'.

Ira herself has had a few ups and downs in the past few months. Ira has been vocal about her mental health struggle and her fight against depression. In April, she had shared a video in which she had said she "piles up stuff", and finally, "it gets too much and I crash". She added that there is a sense of relief when she crashes.

In May, on her birthday, Ira had shared another video in which she opened up suffering a slipped disc at the age of 19 and crying in the gym. "I cry in the gym not because I feel fat but because I feel unable to move the way I used to and it really bothers me. I used to jump off the bed when I was a kid, I used to hold the railing and half-cartwheel over it, never just normally get off the bed," she had said. She confessed she would eat junk food with the intention to work it out by exercising but wouldn't do it. So she decided to take on a one-month fitness challenge and become fitter with the help of her boyfriend.

Also read: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare channel Jab We Met's Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor as they receive Covid-19 vaccine

Soon after, she announced that she was establishing a foundation called Agatsu Foundation. Announcing the new project, Ira said, "Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you."

