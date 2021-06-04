Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare channel Jab We Met's Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor as they receive Covid-19 vaccine
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare reimagined as Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met.
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare channel Jab We Met's Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor as they receive Covid-19 vaccine

  • Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. The couple shared an edited Jab We Met poster to reveal they've received the shot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 08:52 PM IST

On Friday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare found a quirky way to announce that they have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. The fitness trainer shared a picture in which he morphed his and Ira's face over Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's faces from the poster of Jab We Met.

Nupur also did a clever wordplay of the title, changing it to 'Jaab we took'. He shared the picture on his Instagram Stories. Ira shared the creative on her Instagram Stories and was evidently speechless. She shared the picture with the monkey hiding his face emojis.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare morphed into the Jab We Met poster.
Earlier in the day, Ira had shared a photo with a mask on and revealed that she was going to get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. She confessed she was scared. "Getting my covid shot. Scared," read her caption.

Several celebrities have taken the Covid-19 vaccination in recent weeks. Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Neena Gupta and others have received the shot. Several stars have shared photos and videos from the vaccination centers as well.

Meanwhile, Ira has been with Nupur during the recent lockdown in Mumbai. Ira has been sharing glimpses of the couple's time together on social media. She also shared a romantic video, comprising the duo's happy memories. She shared the video on Instagram and called him her anchor.

Apart from her relationship, Ira recently also made the headlines after she announced she has established a foundation called Agatsu Foundation. "I have registered a section 8 company called Agatsu Foundation, and it launches today. Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you," she said in a video announcing the initiative.

Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares pics of her happy moments with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare: 'You're my anchor'

A video was shared on Agastu's Instagram account on the day of its inception and it featured numerous people supporting the foundation. Ira's mother Reena Datta and Aamir's wife Kiran Rao were among those who extended their support to her.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan.
Ira Khan opened up about her childhood ambitions.
