When Kareena Kapoor said she doesn't 'want to fall in love with older man' on screen: 'Saif is anyway 10 years older'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who have been married for almost a decade, have a 10-year age gap. In an interview, Kareena once said that she wouldn't want to 'fall in love' with an 'older man' on screen, as her 10-year age gap with Saif in real life was enough.

Kareena made the comment in a rapid-fire question-and-answer session conducted by Karan Johar in 2010 -- not for Koffee with Karan, but as a piece of promotional material for the film We Are Family.

One of the questions Karan asked Kareena was, "If you get a role as a young girl who falls in love with an older man, who would you like to cast in that role?" Kareena replied, "No, no. I don't want to fall in love with any older man." Karan said, "Why? Aren't you in love with one right now?" Kareena replied, "Saif is anyway 10 years older than me. Now older than that I can't handle. Older than that I'm not interested."





Saif and Kareena have worked together on several films, such as Agent Vinod, Kurbaan and Omkara. They fell in love while working together on Tashan.

Kareena, in an appearance on Look Who's Talking With Niranjan in 2014, had revealed that the couple's interaction was limited to exchanging pleasantries when they worked together on Omkara. She also added that at the time, they were dating different people.

"(Saif) is from a different generation. I've know him, I have been hanging around on sets when Lolo and Saif were shooting in Hum Saath Saath Hai in Jodhpur. Then we did Omkara where we didn't speak and we were with our respective girlfriend and boyfriend at that time and we hardly interacted or even exchanged a word. It was always like 'Good morning.' He used to always be like 'Good morning ma'am,' and, you know, treat me with so much respect. I was like okay because he is anyway so chivalrous," she recalled.

The couple has two children, four-year-old Taimur, and a baby boy who was born in February. They haven't revealed their younger son's name, or face, in an effort to shield him from the press.

