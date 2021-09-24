Aamir Khan's Lagaan co-star Parveena seeks help from actor after suffering stroke in 2020: 'He doesn't know about my ill

Parveena, who worked with Aamir Khan in Lagaan, has made a public plea to him for work. Parveena, who wants to become a casting director, reportedly suffered a brain stroke last year.

Speaking with a leading daily, Parveena said, “My family has always helped and there are few friends who look out for me, as well. All I want now is some financial help till the time my health is not good. I want work as a casting director and would request production houses to give me work.”

“I need to work and plead to him to give me work. Aamir bhai doesn't know about my illness. If he had known, he would have definitely helped me. As we all know that he has helped his co-stars from Lagaan including Sri Vallabh Vyas. All I want to tell him is, mujhe apne office mein kaam de do (give me some work in your office please),” she added.

In 2018, when Sri Vallabh Vyas died, it was reported that Aamir Khan had come forward to help the actor and his family. Vallabh had suffered a brain stroke followed by a paralytic attack while shooting for a film in Gujarat in 2008.

Meanwhile, Parveena revealed she has received help from the CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association) last year. Even Akshay Kumar had come forward to help her last year. She also received aid from Sonu Sood this year.

Aamir has been busy with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. In the Indian version, Aamir shares the screen with Kareena Kapoor. This will mark their third film together, after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The movie also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.