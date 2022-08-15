Aamir Khan’s niece reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha 'hate campaign': 'Don’t let it destroy something truly beautiful'

Zayn Marie Khan, niece of actor Aamir Khan, has reacted to the boycott campaign against his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha and urged the audience to watch it. Zayn extended her support to Aamir and shared a video on Instagram. Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan re-shared the video on her Instagram. (Also Read | Mona Singh on boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘What has Aamir Khan done?)

Ahead of the release of the film, a section of the people on Twitter asked for the boycott of the film with the hashtag--Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. Some Twitter users recalled Aamir's 'intolerance' statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. The film collected ₹12 crore net on the first day of its release at the domestic box office.

Zayn said, “If you have ever felt entertained by Aamir Khan or moved by him… he’s made fantastic films, go and watch Laal Singh Chaddha and don’t let a hate campaign destroy something truly beautiful." Aamir's daughter Ira Khan re-shared the clip on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Aamir had addressed the boycott campaign and said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment. I'd, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it's our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it."

Speaking with India Today, Mona Singh, who played the role of Aamir's mother in the film, asked what the actor did to deserve it. She said, “I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian.”

Directed by Advait Chandan and adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994). Apart from Hindi, the film was released in theatres on August 11 in Tamil and Telugu. The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

