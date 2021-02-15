Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on Monday shared a sweet post of her brother, Junaid, as he began shooting for his first film. She lauded his professionalism.

Sharing the post, she wrote: "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."

"His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him! #proud #excited #bigbrother #firstday #shoot". In the picture, Ira is seen kneeling and presenting him with a bunch of flowers.

According to a report in Mid Day, Junaid will make his Hindi film debut with a film called Maharaja. Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, it is reportedly based on 1862's Maharaj libel case. He will play a character called Karsandas Mulji.

Junaid has been doing theatre for a while and assisted Rajkumar Hirani on PK. Ira, meanwhile, was in news when she made her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikare Instagram official. Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote: "Its an honour to make promises with and to you."

In December 2019, she turned a theatre director and directed her first play, Medea. It starred Yuvraj Singh's wife, actor Hazel Keech, in the lead role.